Dharmendra Is ‘Responding To Treatment’; Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Postponed After Delhi Blast | Bollywood News

Veteran actor Dharmendra is stable and responding to treatment; the trailer launch of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been postponed following the horrifying Delhi blast.

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently under medical observation at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Concerned fans have been sending prayers and awaiting positive news about his recovery. Now, his son Sunny Deol’s team has issued a fresh statement, sharing Dharmendra’s health update. They revealed that Dharmendra is responding to treatment and is recovering.

The trailer launch of Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated film Dhurandhar was scheduled to take place on November 12, 2025, at NMACC in Mumbai, but now the makers have decided to postpone the event. In an official statement, the team shared that owing to the horrifying blast incident that occurred in Delhi, they have decided to push the trailer launch to a later date.

Veteran actor Jeetendra left his fans concerned after a video of him went viral on social media. The actor stumbled and fell on a step while he was heading to attend the prayer meet of Zarine Khan held in Mumbai. However, a day later, Jeetendra’s son Tusshar Kapoor shared an update about how the veteran actor is doing and put all the concerns to rest.

As social media buzzed with unverified reports claiming that veteran actor Dharmendra had passed away, his wife and actress-turned-politician Hema Malini set the record straight. Dismissing the rumours as “irresponsible” and “disrespectful,” Hema clarified that the 89-year-old star is alive, stable, and recovering under medical care. The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) also issued a statement condemning the false news, calling it “deeply distressing.”

Sherlyn Chopra recently revealed that she is undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants after suffering from years of “chronic pain” in her back, chest, neck, and shoulders. The actor shared a video from the hospital, explaining her decision and calling it the beginning of a “brand new life.”

