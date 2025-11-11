Dharmendra Lived In A Garage, Earned Rs 200 During Struggle: ‘I’d Do Overtime For Extra Money’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 11, 2025, 07:23 IST

Dharmendra recalled living in a garage and earning Rs 200 while working at a drilling firm before stardom. The veteran actor reflected on his struggles and rise in Bollywood.

Veteran actor Dharmendra remains stable and under medical observation at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, according to a fresh update from Sunny Deol’s team.

Dharmendra’s journey to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most beloved actors is rooted in years of hardship, resilience and unwavering determination. Before he became the charismatic leading man of the 1960s and 70s, Dharmendra lived a life far removed from the glamour of Mumbai’s film industry.

In an earlier televised appearance, the veteran star had spoken fondly, yet emotionally, about the period when he lived in a garage and worked at a drilling firm to survive. His memories resurfaced when contestants on a music reality show performed Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye from his 1976 film Charas, prompting him to reflect on his early days in Mumbai.

‘I Used To Live In A Garage’

Dharmendra shared, “In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn’t have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs 200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime.”

On another occasion, during an emotional segment on Superstar Singer, Dharmendra recalled returning to a bridge from his childhood where he used to dream of making it big. “Yahi mai khwab dekhta tha yahan aane ke… Dharmendra, tu actor ban gaya yaar!” he said, recalling how he still talks to that memory of his younger self.

From Struggle To Stardom

Born in Punjab, Dharmendra went on to dominate Indian cinema in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s. His filmography includes acclaimed works like Phool Aur Patthar, Anupama, Seeta Aur Geeta, and the iconic Sholay. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to arts and later turned producer with films such as Ghayal and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.

The actor also remains a guiding presence for the younger generation in his family. When his grandson Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut in 2019, Dharmendra attended the trailer launch to support him. Asked about which habit he would not want passed on, he candidly said, “Bas daru na peeye.”

Recently, Dharmendra had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness. He remains under medical observation.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

First Published: November 11, 2025, 07:23 IST

News movies bollywood Dharmendra Lived In A Garage, Earned Rs 200 During Struggle: ‘I’d Do Overtime For Extra Money’