Dharmendra Passes Away: When Bobby Deol Revealed He ‘Couldn’t Handle’ Watching His Dad’s Death Scene In RARKPK | Bollywood News

When Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in 2023, Bobby Deol revealed that he couldn’t bear to see his father Dharmendra’s death scene in the film.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, at the age of 89. The heartbreaking news of his death comes just days before his 90th birthday. His death has left the film industry and his fans in deep sorrow. His family is also mourning the loss of the legendary actor. His son Bobby Deol once revealed that he couldn’t handle watching his dad Dharmendra’s death scene in Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ He shared that it took an emotional toll on him, and he couldn’t stop crying. He added that he walked out because he couldn’t handle it, and didn’t finish watching the movie.

In an interview with Pinkvilla in 2023, Bobby Deol reacted to his father Dharmendra’s role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He said that he was unaware about Dharmendra’s death scene in the film, and when his father’s on-screen character dies, he couldn’t handle it. “Wo character agar koi aur karta toh maza hi nahi aata. Papa made it magical. (If father’s character’s was played by any other actors, it wouldn’t have been that interesting). Actually when I was watching the film, mereko kahaani nahi malum thi (When I was watching the film, I did not know the story), my dad’s character dies in it, couldn’t see the film. I was at Karan Johar’s trial and I couldn’t stop crying because my father somehow, I just couldn’t handle it and I left and won’t see the ending of the film,” said Bobby Deol.

He further added, “Because that’s how we are, we love each other. We are very connected family. I know he is playing a part but still. When I did Animal, my mum couldn’t handle death scene.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in July 2023. In the film, Dharmendra played Rocky’s (Ranveer Singh) grandfather Kanwal. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Dharmendra, fondly known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, passed away on Monday. The veteran star breathed his last on November 24, 2025, just days after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted for a routine checkup. The actor had complained of breathlessness but was deemed stable enough to continue recovery at home. However, his condition deteriorated unexpectedly on Monday morning, leading to his demise.

Dharmendra had been facing age-related health challenges for some time, with periodic hospital visits in recent months. The actor had been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12 after medical observation and had returned home to continue his recovery. Dharmendra was scheduled to celebrate his landmark 90th birthday on December 8, marking a major milestone in a life that has inspired generations of filmgoers and actors.

