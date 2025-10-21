মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ১১:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Shaheer Sheikh Drops Unseen Wedding Pics with Ruchikaa Kapoor After 5 Years, Fans Can’t Keep Calm | Television News US confirms Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica as co-hosts for 2031 Women’s World Cup bid | Football News Dharmendra Played A Villain In This Drama Starring ‘Jubilee Star’ Rajendra Kumar – Can You Guess The Film? Scenarios: What Harmanpreet Kaur-led India must do to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals | Cricket News ১৩৫ ফিলিস্তিনির বিকৃত মরদেহ ফেরত দিয়েছে ইসরায়েল রাশিয়ার হামলায় বিদ্যুৎহীন ইউক্রেনের বিস্তীর্ণ এলাকা Singer Benny Dayal And Wife Catherine Expecting Their First Child: ‘Our Little Light Is On The Way’ | Bollywood News Mohsin Naqvi plays musical chairs: Third Pakistan captaincy change in 12 months | Cricket News Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29: Details on his sudden death | Chess News ‘Avoid arguments’: Virat Kohli receives a tough message after Perth duck | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Dharmendra Played A Villain In This Drama Starring ‘Jubilee Star’ Rajendra Kumar – Can You Guess The Film?

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Dharmendra Played A Villain In This Drama Starring ‘Jubilee Star’ Rajendra Kumar – Can You Guess The Film?




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Shaheer Sheikh Drops Unseen Wedding Pics with Ruchikaa Kapoor After 5 Years, Fans Can’t Keep Calm | Television News

Shaheer Sheikh Drops Unseen Wedding Pics with Ruchikaa Kapoor After 5 Years, Fans Can’t Keep Calm | Television News

১৩৫ ফিলিস্তিনির বিকৃত মরদেহ ফেরত দিয়েছে ইসরায়েল

১৩৫ ফিলিস্তিনির বিকৃত মরদেহ ফেরত দিয়েছে ইসরায়েল

রাশিয়ার হামলায় বিদ্যুৎহীন ইউক্রেনের বিস্তীর্ণ এলাকা

রাশিয়ার হামলায় বিদ্যুৎহীন ইউক্রেনের বিস্তীর্ণ এলাকা

Singer Benny Dayal And Wife Catherine Expecting Their First Child: ‘Our Little Light Is On The Way’ | Bollywood News

Singer Benny Dayal And Wife Catherine Expecting Their First Child: ‘Our Little Light Is On The Way’ | Bollywood News

Kiara Advani Flaunts Post-Baby Glow In Yellow, Twins With Sidharth Malhotra On Diwali | Watch | Bollywood News

Kiara Advani Flaunts Post-Baby Glow In Yellow, Twins With Sidharth Malhotra On Diwali | Watch | Bollywood News

SRK Extends Diwali Greetings With Gauri’s Pic: ‘May Goddess Lakshmi Bless You With Happiness’ | Bollywood News

SRK Extends Diwali Greetings With Gauri’s Pic: ‘May Goddess Lakshmi Bless You With Happiness’ | Bollywood News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST