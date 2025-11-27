বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:৩৩ অপরাহ্ন
Dharmendra Prayer Meet LIVE Updates: Hema Malini Pays Tribute, Bollywood Stars Join ‘Celebration Of Life’ ‘Sorry’: Rishabh Pant posts emotional message after 0-2 drubbing against South Africa | Cricket News Honey Singh Says He Quit Drugs In 2014 But Needed 8 Years To Recover: ‘Sukhe Nashe Maine…’ | Bollywood News ‘A challenging time’: Jemimah Rodrigues withdraws from WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana after wedding is postponed | Cricket News নাগরপুরে পাবলিক লাইব্রেরি নতুন রূপে; শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য উন্মুক্ত খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিল Tere Ishq Mein Advance Ticket Sales: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-stareer Mints Over Rs 5 Crore | Bollywood News পূর্ণাঙ্গ ঠিকানা না থাকায় সৌদিসহ কয়েকটি দেশে প্রবাসী নিবন্ধন কার্যক্রম স্থগিত ‘Coach cannot pick up the bat and play’: R Ashwin defends Gautam Gambhir after India’s shock home defeat | Cricket News Frozen With Fear, This Superstar Started Singing Ganga Aarti For Horse Riding Scene
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Dharmendra Prayer Meet LIVE Updates: Hema Malini Pays Tribute, Bollywood Stars Join ‘Celebration Of Life’

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Dharmendra Prayer Meet LIVE Updates: Hema Malini Pays Tribute, Bollywood Stars Join ‘Celebration Of Life’


Dharmendra Prayer Meet LIVE Updates: Veteran actor Dharmendra’s prayer meet will begin shortly. In a poster that the family released, they revealed that the prayer meet for the actor, who passed away on November 24, will be held from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at a luxurious hotel in Mumbai. The poster featured a picture of Dharmendra from his younger days and read, ‘Celebration Of Life’.

Dharmendra had recently been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to health complications. Although he was discharged, reports claimed that he had been placed on a ventilator following breathing difficulties. Despite showing signs of improvement, the legendary actor passed away on November 24. His last rites were also held on the same day and were attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Several Bollywood stars are now likely to attend Dharmendra’s prayer meet. Follow this space for all the latest updates.



Honey Singh Says He Quit Drugs In 2014 But Needed 8 Years To Recover: ‘Sukhe Nashe Maine…’ | Bollywood News

নাগরপুরে পাবলিক লাইব্রেরি নতুন রূপে; শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য উন্মুক্ত

খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিল

Tere Ishq Mein Advance Ticket Sales: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-stareer Mints Over Rs 5 Crore | Bollywood News

পূর্ণাঙ্গ ঠিকানা না থাকায় সৌদিসহ কয়েকটি দেশে প্রবাসী নিবন্ধন কার্যক্রম স্থগিত

Frozen With Fear, This Superstar Started Singing Ganga Aarti For Horse Riding Scene

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
