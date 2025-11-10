মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:০০ পূর্বাহ্ন
Dharmendra ‘Stable, Under Observation’, Says Son Sunny Deol, Urges Against Spreading Rumours | Movies News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Dharmendra ‘Stable, Under Observation’, Says Son Sunny Deol, Urges Against Spreading Rumours | Movies News


Actor and former MP Sunny Deol said his father remains under observation and is currently stable in an Instagram story.

Bollywood actor Dharmendra (C) along with his sons Sunny Deol (R) and Bobby Deol poses for a photo at his residence in Mumbai. (IMAGE: AFP)

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol said his father Dharmendra is currently stable and remains under observation in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,” the actor’s team, Team Sunny Deol, said in the social media post.

Earlier, his wife, Hema Malini, had also shared a similar update. The Mathura MP had said that her husband is being “continuously monitored”, urging well-wishers to pray for the veteran actor’s good health.

“I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” Malini posted on X on Monday.

The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of south Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital for several days.

Malini, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol have visited the hospital to be with him. Superstar Salman Khan also called on the family during his visit to the hospital.

November 11, 2025, 00:59 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users' views, not News18's. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



