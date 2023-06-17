শনিবার , ১৭ জুন ২০২৩ | ৩রা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Dharmendra Suits Up For Karan Deol’s Sangeet Ceremony, Blows Kisses At Paparazzi; See Photos

dharmendra


Dharmendra joined the Deol family for Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Dharmendra joined the Deol family for Karan Deol’s sangeet ceremony. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Dharmendra was seen attending Karan Deol’s sangeet on Friday night. Karan is getting married to his girlfriend Drisha Acharya this weekend.

Dharmendra was seen joining Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and other family members at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s sangeet ceremony. The veteran actor was seen pulling out his best suit for the special night and even made an appearance for the paparazzi before he stepped into the ceremony.

For the special night, Dharmendra was seen wearing a beige suit and looked dapper as ever! The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was seen blowing kisses at the paparazzi and interacting with them before making his way to the sangeet ceremony venue.

dharmendra 5
Dharmendra at Karan Deol’s sangeet. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
dharmendra 4
Dharmendra looks dapper at Karan Deol’s sangeet. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
dharmendra 3
Dharmendra blows kisses at cameras at Karan Deol’s sangeet. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
dharmendra 2
Dharmendra joins family at Karan Deol’s sangeet. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
dharmendra 1
Dharmendra attends Karan Deol’s sangeet. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

It was previously reported that Dharmendra was going to give the pre-wedding festivites a miss and directly attend the wedding ceremony. The veteran actor had confirmed the news with ETimes as well. Explaining why he took this decision, he told the publication, “Let the children have fun. If I am around, they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun.”

However, it seems like Dharmendra decided to make an exception for tonight.

Karan is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. As per a report by India Today, Karan-Drisha’s Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi will take place between June 15 and June 17, and the couple will tie the knot on June 18. The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend.

A few weeks ago, a Times of India report further claimed that Karan and Drisha have known each other for long and were in a longterm relationship for nearly six years. While Karan Deol made his acting debut with 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, he has also worked with uncle Abhay Deol in 2021 film Velle. Karan’s soon-to-be wife Drisha Acharya is a fashion designer and great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

