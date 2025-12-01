Dharmendra’s Final Days Were Cruel; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 01, 2025, 21:58 IST

Dharmendra passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will live on forever. Days before his 90th birthday, Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai residence due to age-related illnesses. His death has left the entire industry grieving. Filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami, who visited Hema Malini after the actor’s demise, has penned a long note on his social media, revealing Dharmendra’s final days were cruel, attached with some old pictures.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised fans on Monday morning as she officially confirmed her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru by sharing the first photographs from their wedding ceremony. The actor posted two beautiful images on Instagram, marking the beginning of their new chapter together. She simply captioned the photos, “🤍01.12.2025🤍,” letting the pictures speak for themselves.

Madhuri Dixit is undoubtedly one of the most loved and iconic actresses that Bollywood has, and while it’s hard to believe that there will be anyone who hasn’t watched her much on screen, it’s a fact that her own husband, Dr Shriram Nene, was unaware of her fame when they met for the first time before their marriage.

Aditya Dhar’s upcoming espionage thriller Dhurandhar has found itself at the centre of legal scrutiny, with the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma approaching the Delhi High Court for a stay on the Ranveer Singh-led film. The family alleges that the movie draws from the life, service, and sacrifice of the decorated Special Forces officer — without consent.

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur hit the headlines a few weeks ago after her dating rumours with Dhanush surfaced on social media. Screenshots of their comments on each other’s posts went viral and added fuel to the speculations; however, neither of them reacted to the rumours. Now, a viral post on Reddit has claimed that Mrunal has been dating cricketer Shreyas Iyer for the last few months, and that they have been keeping things low-profile. A day after the post went viral, Mrunal Thakur seemingly reacted to it.

