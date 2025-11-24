Dharmendra’s Friend And Sholay Writer Salim Khan Once Said ‘Both Of Us Have Seen A Lot Of Struggle’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 17:48 IST

Dharmendra was like an elder brother to Salim Khan and the writer always treated the actor like family.

Dharmendra was also about to turn 90.

Weeks before his 90th birthday, veteran actor Dharmendra succumbed to his health and passed away. Dharmendra was 89 years old at the time of his passing. Bollywood veterans like Salim Khan were seen arriving to be with the Deol family. November 24 also marks Salim Khan’s 90th birthday. Salim and Dharmendra shared a special bond, and their collaboration on Sholay remains their most memorable film.

Amid this, Salim Khan’s statement on his bond with Dharmendra has resurfaced. In 1998, Dharmendra reunited with Salim Khan for Salman Khan starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. In a behind-the-scenes video from set, Salim Khan said, “Dharam ji se mera bohot hi purana association hai, 1958-1959 se. Both of us had come together, both of us have seen a lot of struggle.”

He added, “Aur bohot si cheezein common bhi hain. Aur, ab kya kahun ki usme se kaun si ek major cheez common hai. Toh bohot si cheezein common hain. He’s a wonderful person and jab bhi inko khayal aaya ki iss film mein kis ko liya jaaye toh inko pehla khayal Dharam ji ka hi aaya. He’s like a family member and like an elder brother to us. That’s all I can say about him.”

Salim Khan, one of Indian cinema’s most influential screenwriters, is best known as one half of the legendary Salim–Javed duo. Together with Javed Akhtar, he shaped the defining films of the 1970s and early ’80s — including Sholay, Deewar, Don, Zanjeer, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, and Seeta Aur Geeta.

However, on this birthday, he is mourning the loss of his dear friend Dharmendra. Earlier today, he was seen arriving to pay his last respects to the late actor. Dharmendra had been receiving medical care at home after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted due to prolonged illness. Doctors had been monitoring him daily, and although his condition had briefly improved after his discharge, he eventually succumbed to his illness.

Dharmendra, known fondly as the “He-Man” of Hindi cinema, leaves behind a monumental legacy spanning over six decades and more than 300 films. He is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

First Published: November 24, 2025, 17:45 IST

