Dharmendra’s Ikkis To Get 30-40% Shows In Theatres Amid Dhurandhar’s Craze: Report | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 14:28 IST

Amid Dhurandhar’s strong box office run, Ikkis is set to receive 30–40% theatre screens, benefiting from shared distribution and strategic show allocation.

Ikkis will hit theatres on January 1, 2026.

Dhurandhar is ruling the box office and the movie is showing no signs of slowing down, and this has left films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the recently released romcom Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri struggling to get audiences. Now, as the Ranveer Singh starrer continues to remain the top performer, a new report suggests that Ikkis will get a considerable amount of screen share at theatres.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source shared, “Ikkis is distributed by Jio Studios, which is also the distributor as well as the producer of Dhurandhar. Hence, they have no qualms now if Dhurandhar’s shows reduce, since the Ranveer Singh starrer has already done huge business. Moreover, it will enter its fifth week on Friday, January 2. Accordingly, they have asked for around 30–40% showcasing for Ikkis.”

“In cinemas with two screens, they have asked for four shows. In three-screen cinemas, they have requested six shows, and eight shows in four-screen multiplexes. In cinemas with five screens and more, they have made a request for 10+ shows. And that’s not all. In single screens and two-screen and three-screen cinemas, they have instructed exhibitors not to have shows very early in the morning, possibly because Ikkis is a film that will not attract audiences early in the morning and would grow gradually by word of mouth,” the source continued, adding that theatres have been instructed to sell tickets at regular weekend rates so that prices remain reasonable.

“Ikkis probably has more shows in a city like Mumbai than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, though the latter had wider appeal as it was a romcom. The biggest advantage for Ikkis is that it has secured shows in those single screens where it can attract an audience. Until last week, such cinemas were only screening Dhurandhar,” the portal quoted a trade expert as saying.

About Ikkis

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis shares the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Khetarpal took on the enemy head-on during the Battle of Basantar, destroying 10 Pakistani tanks before losing his life.

Accompanying Agastya Nanda, the project will also see Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles, along with others.

First Published: December 31, 2025, 14:28 IST

