Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet: Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aryan Khan, Pooja Hegde, MORE Arrive

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet: Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aryan Khan, Pooja Hegde, MORE Arrive


Bollywood stars continued to arrive at Dharmendra’s residence today to pay their respects at the legendary actor’s prayer meet. Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aryan Khan, Pooja Hegde, Nimrat Kaur and several other celebrities were spotted visiting his home as the industry comes together to honour the He-Man of Bollywood. Dharmendra’s passing on Monday has left fans and colleagues grieving the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons. Watch the video for more details.

