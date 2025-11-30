Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Film’s Most Expensive Ticket Priced Over Rs 2K | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 21:33 IST

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Set to release in theatres on December 5, the movie is creating quite a buzz, and the advance bookings for the movie have begun. The most expensive ticket for the Ranveer Singh starrer is priced at over ₹2000.

The BookMyShow platform shows that the most expensive ticket for Ranveer Singh’s action thriller is priced at ₹2020, which also includes a platform convenience fee of ₹70. It is for a show at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza, BKC, in Mumbai. While the ticket is priced over ₹2000, it does not include food and beverages.

Dhurandhar Trailer and Plot: What Is the Film About?

Touted as an action-packed spy saga based on true events, Dhurandhar follows a fearless Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates Pakistan’s Lyari region, a landscape notorious for gang wars, terrorist networks, and high-stakes crime syndicates.

The story unfolds as the agent undertakes a Black Ops mission that tests his courage, morality, and survival instincts while dismantling a sprawling web of terror.

Earlier speculation suggested that the film was inspired by the life of Major Mohit Sharma, an Ashoka Chakra awardee. However, director Aditya Dhar issued a formal clarification, stating that the film is not based on Major Sharma’s life.

Adding to the intrigue, reports indicate that Dhurandhar may be a two-part cinematic venture, with the second instalment likely arriving sometime in mid-2026. The film is also rumoured to have a 3.5-hour runtime, which, if true, would make it one of Bollywood’s longest feature films in recent years.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Dhurandhar brings together an impressive ensemble cast. Alongside Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film features powerful performances from Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Naveen Kaushik, Manav Gohil, and several others who play key roles in the narrative.

The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and co-produced by him along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. The music and background score are composed by Shashwat Sachdev, while the cinematography is handled by Vikash Nowlakha, and the editing is led by Shivkumar V. Panicker.

