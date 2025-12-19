Dhurandhar Becomes Biggest Film Of Ranveer Singh’s Career, Nick Jonas’ Dance To Its Song Goes Viral

Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ continues its sensational run at the box office, showing remarkable momentum even two weeks after its release. The Ranveer Singh–led spy thriller has struck a strong chord with audiences in India and overseas, emerging as the biggest film of the actor’s career so far. With powerful word of mouth, repeat viewership and strong global traction, the film has dominated conversations despite new releases entering theatres. Watch this video for more!

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 12:39 IST