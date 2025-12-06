Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Beats Saiyaara, Earns Rs 27 Crore | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 07:21 IST

Dhurandhar’s performance is being watched closely also because this is Ranveer Singh’s return to a solo-led commercial film.

Dhurandhar 2 set for March 19, 2026 release.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar hit theatres on Friday and impressed everyone. The film received positive reviews from the audience and critics, with many tagging it as a blockbuster. It has now been reported that the Aditya Dhar directorial received an overwhelming response at the box office too. Reportedly, the film earned Rs 27 crore in India on its opening day.

As reported by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar had an overall 33.81% in the Hindi market on Friday, December 05, 2025. While the morning shows saw an occupancy of 15.49%, it increased to almost 60% during the night shows.

It should be noted that Dhurandhar has also surpassed what most of the trade experts predicted – that it wouldn’t be able to earn more than Rs 20 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Dhurandhar’s performance is being watched closely also because this is Ranveer’s return to a solo-led commercial film. His previous hits set an ambitious benchmark. Padmaavat opened at 19 crore and ended with a massive 585 crore worldwide. Simmba began at 20.72 crore and finished with 390 crore globally. Even Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, though not an action film, started with 11.10 crore and reached 357.5 crore worldwide.

Now, Dhurandhar has also surpassed Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara, which earned Rs 21 crore at the box office on its opening day. However, Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava remains the highest opener of the year with Rs 31 crore.

Dhurandhar follows Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, played by R. Madhavan, who leads a high-stakes mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh portrays a 20-year-old Punjabi youth recruited from prison and trained to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal underworld. Filmed across Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab, and Ladakh between July 2024 and October 2025, the film has a runtime of 214 minutes, making it one of the longest theatrical releases in India.

Additionally, it has also been announced that Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for March 19, 2026, release and will clash at the box office with Yash’s upcoming action film Toxic.

