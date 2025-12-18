Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer Singh Film Storms Past Rs 460 Cr | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 03:37 IST

Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run as Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller crosses Rs 460 crore in two weeks despite fresh competition.

Akshaye Khanna in a still from Dhurandhar. (Photo Credit: X)

Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office even as it enters its third week in theatres. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year, comfortably crossing the Rs 400 crore mark within just two weeks of release. On Day 14, the film witnessed a marginal dip in collections as it prepared to face fresh competition from Avatar: Fire And Ash, which hit theatres on December 19.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected approximately Rs 23 crore on its 14th day. The film wrapped up its first week with an impressive Rs 207.25 crore, followed by an even stronger second-week total of around Rs 253 crore. With this, the cumulative India box office collection stands at Rs 460.25 crore, reinforcing the film’s blockbuster status.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar marks his second outing after the monumental success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. While Dhurandhar continues to perform exceptionally well, it is yet to surpass the lifetime numbers of Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, which also featured Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist.

While Dhurandhar has registered strong box office numbers across India and several overseas markets, its performance in the Gulf region has reportedly been underwhelming. Despite an official ban in Pakistan, the film has sparked controversy after emerging as one of the most pirated titles there. Reports suggest that illegal downloads are being facilitated through servers based in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Malaysia, with viewers accessing the film via Telegram channels, underground streams and VPN services.

The film has also drawn a political response from Pakistan’s Sindh government. Announcing a counter-film, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon tweeted on December 13, “Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence—it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month Mera Lyari will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride. #MeraLyari.”

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh essays the role of Indian spy Hamza, who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang to secretly pass information about terrorist activities to Indian intelligence agencies. With word-of-mouth still largely positive, all eyes are now on how the film sustains its momentum amid stiff new competition.

First Published: December 19, 2025, 03:37 IST

News movies bollywood Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer Singh Film Storms Past Rs 460 Cr