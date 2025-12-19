Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 480 Crore | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 23:44 IST

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s spy thriller crosses Rs 480 crore despite competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.

Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar continues its impressive run at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year. In just 15 days, the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer has crossed the Rs 480 crore milestone, cementing its position as a major crowd-puller despite fresh competition from James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The film, which marks Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture after the blockbuster Uri – The Surgical Strike, opened to strong word of mouth and has sustained its momentum well into its third week. While the arrival of Avatar: Fire and Ash has caused a marginal dip in daily figures, Dhurandhar continues to draw audiences to theatres, driven by its gripping narrative and high-octane performances.

Backed by an ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, the film has struck a chord with both mass and multiplex audiences. Positive reviews from critics and strong audience feedback have ensured steady footfalls, keeping the spy drama firmly in the spotlight.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15

According to early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 480 crore mark on Day 15 (Friday), a notable achievement considering the stiff competition it currently faces. On Day 14, the film earned approximately Rs 23.25 crore, while it had collected around Rs 25.5 crore on Wednesday. As of now, the film’s total box office collection stands at an impressive Rs 483 crore.

These numbers underline the film’s remarkable hold at the box office and its ability to sustain momentum beyond the initial release period. Trade analysts attribute this success to the film’s engaging storytelling, strong performances, and the popularity of the espionage genre among Indian audiences.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates the crime-ridden streets of Pakistan’s Lyari to dismantle terror networks backed by the ISI. Inspired by The Unknown Men, the film blends political intrigue with intense action, delivering a high-stakes narrative that keeps viewers hooked.

Ranveer Singh’s transformation into a hardened intelligence operative has received widespread praise, while Akshaye Khanna and Rakesh Bedi have been singled out for their nuanced performances. The supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, adds further weight to the film, enhancing its emotional and dramatic depth.

As Dhurandhar completes its 15-day theatrical run, all eyes are now on how far the film can go in the coming weeks. Despite increased competition, its robust box office performance suggests the spy thriller still has plenty of fuel left in its mission.

First Published: December 19, 2025, 23:44 IST