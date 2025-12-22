Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 16 Cr On Third Monday | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 00:51 IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh starrer collect Rs 16 crore on its third Monday, taking its total to Rs 571 crore in India.

Dhurandhar was released on December 5. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: After a long and remarkably strong theatrical run, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has finally begun to slow down at the box office but only marginally. What stands out is how late this deceleration has arrived, with the film still posting impressive numbers even on its third Monday.

According to box office tracking website Sacnilk.com, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar collected Rs 16 crore on day 18 of its release. With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 571 crore, cementing its status as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

For perspective, the film earned Rs 23.5 crore on its first Monday and an even stronger Rs 30 crore on its second Monday. Compared to those figures, the third Monday dip is minimal and reflects the film’s exceptional staying power at the box office.

Third Week Remains Rock Solid

The third week has been particularly robust for Dhurandhar. The film has minted around Rs 110 crore so far during the week, including Friday’s Rs 22.5 crore, Saturday’s Rs 34.25 crore, Sunday’s Rs 38.5 crore and Monday’s Rs 16 crore. Such sustained collections deep into its theatrical run highlight the strong word-of-mouth and repeat audience value the film continues to enjoy.

On the global front, Dhurandhar has been performing just as impressively. By day 17, the film had amassed a staggering Rs 845 crore worldwide, officially making it the biggest Indian film of 2025. In the process, it dethroned Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which previously held the top spot for the year.

Breaks Into India’s Top 10 Highest Grossers

The film has also rewritten box office history by surpassing the lifetime India collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. On Sunday, Dhurandhar earned an estimated Rs 555.75 crore, nudging Animal (Rs 553.87 crore) out of the 10th position in India’s all-time top 10 highest-grossing films list.

Currently, the list is topped by Pushpa 2 with Rs 1234.1 crore, followed by Baahubali 2 at Rs 1030 crore, according to Sacnilk. Other films in the top 10 include KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, Chhaava and Stree 2.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 and has been running successfully ever since, breaking multiple records amid praise from fans and celebrities alike. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, and continues to dominate the box office even in its third week.

First Published: December 23, 2025, 00:51 IST