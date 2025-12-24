Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Film Storms Past Rs 600 Crore In India | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 04:24 IST

Dhurandhar box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster crosses Rs 600 crore in India, nears Rs 1,000 crore worldwide amid record-breaking run.

Dhurandhar nears Rs 900 crore, breaking box office records.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues its historic run at the box office, crossing the Rs 600 crore mark in India within just 20 days of its theatrical release. The action espionage drama, which hit cinemas on December 5, has maintained a strong hold well into its third week, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes in recent years.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned an estimated Rs 17.75 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 607.25 crore. The film had a thunderous opening week with collections of Rs 207.25 crore, followed by an even stronger second week that added Rs 253.25 crore to its tally.

Over the most recent weekend, the film continued to draw massive crowds. It earned Rs 22.5 crore on Friday, Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday. While weekday collections witnessed a marginal dip, the film still posted solid numbers with Rs 16.5 crore on Monday and Rs 17.25 crore on Tuesday, underscoring its exceptional staying power.

Worldwide dominance and historic comparisons

With its domestic performance alone placing it among elite blockbusters, Dhurandhar is now closing in on several long-standing box office records. The film’s India total has brought it within striking distance of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, which earned approximately Rs 650 crore worldwide across all languages during its 2015 release.

On the global front, Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs 900 crore mark worldwide and is widely expected to breach the coveted Rs 1,000 crore milestone in the coming days. The film has successfully outperformed major past blockbusters such as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, cementing its position at the top of the box office hierarchy.

Trade analysts attribute the film’s success to its high-octane storytelling, strong word of mouth, and Ranveer Singh’s commanding central performance, which has resonated strongly with audiences across regions.

About Dhurandhar and its sequel

Written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The makers have already announced a sequel titled Dhurandhar 2, slated for an Eid release on March 19, 2026. The sequel will expand the story of an Indian spy infiltrating a Baloch gang in Pakistan and, unlike the first film, will also release in all South Indian languages.

First Published: December 25, 2025, 04:24 IST