Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In Just One Week | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh earns Rs 207.25 crore in India in seven days, surpassing major Bollywood releases.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has created history at the box office.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has set the Indian box office ablaze, achieving a historic milestone within its first week. The highly anticipated spy thriller received widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline, star-studded cast, and thrilling action sequences, making it the talk of social media.

On its seventh day, Dhurandhar earned Rs 27 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to an impressive Rs 207.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film had previously collected Rs 29.20 crore on Thursday, signaling a strong and consistent performance throughout the week.

With this monumental haul, Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collections of major Bollywood releases like Sikandar (Rs 109.83 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Rs 153.55 crore), and Raid 2 (Rs 173.05 crore), cementing its place as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Veteran filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar praised Dhurandhar’s success, stating on X, “Post Dhurandhar’s super success, there will be a big paradigm shift in the Mumbai film industry, driven by strong content, diverse casting, and production houses backing scripts that resonate with audiences on a large scale. This one film is set to redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema & shift how stories, talent, and conviction come together.”

The film follows Ranveer Singh’s character, an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks in Lyari, Pakistan. His mission unfolds amid high-octane action and tense espionage sequences. The ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles, adding depth and gravitas to the narrative.

With audiences eagerly awaiting the next installment, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, promising to take the story and scale even further.

The first installment of Dhurandhar not only showcases Ranveer Singh’s dynamic performance but also marks a turning point in Indian spy thrillers, proving that strong content, combined with star power, can dominate box office records.

