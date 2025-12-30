Dhurandhar Box Office Day 26: Ranveer Singh Film Refuses To Slow Down, Earns Rs 11 Cr | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 05:15 IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar collects Rs 11 crore on day 26, pushing its domestic total to Rs 712 crore.

Dhurandhar was released on December 5. (Photo Credit: X)

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Even in its fourth week, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to impress at the box office. After Monday’s dip to Rs 10.5 crore, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller bounced back on Tuesday, collecting an estimated Rs 11.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.

The film’s weekend performance had been exceptional, with Rs 20 crore on Saturday followed by Rs 22.5 crore on Sunday. Adding Tuesday’s haul, Dhurandhar’s domestic nett collection now stands at an impressive Rs 712 crore. The milestone of crossing Rs 700 crore domestically was achieved just the day before, making it the first Bollywood film to reach this mark in 2025.

Overseas, the film is also performing strongly. By Monday, the 25th day of its run, Dhurandhar had collected Rs 1081 crore worldwide. The weekend surge allowed it to surpass Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan, securing the seventh spot on the list of highest-grossing Indian films. Its next target is the sixth position, currently held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned Rs 1160 crore in 2023. If the momentum continues, Dhurandhar could surpass this milestone by the end of the week. Its fifth-weekend performance will be key in determining whether it can overtake KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore) and RRR (Rs 1230 crore) in the all-time charts.

About Dhurandhar and Its Impact

Produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios, in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Dhurandhar is an action-packed spy thriller that explores an underworld of criminals, informants, and operatives. The plot navigates covert operations, espionage, and betrayal, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

The makers have also announced a sequel, scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, adding anticipation for fans. Bollywood celebrities have been lauding the film as well. Karan Johar, speaking at the book launch of Dining With Stars by Anupama Chopra, called Dhurandhar a revelation. He said, “I was like, blown away by Dhurandhar, it makes you feel like, oh my craft is limited. Oh my god, look at the use of background music. What I loved about Dhurandhar was that I didn’t feel that the director was self-aware. I felt like he wasn’t trying to show off his craft, and yet he was seamlessly telling you the story.”

First Published: December 31, 2025, 05:15 IST