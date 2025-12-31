Dhurandhar Box Office Day 27: Ranveer Singh Film Ends 2025 On High, Crosses Rs 720 Cr | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 02:55 IST

Dhurandhar box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller ends 2025 on a massive high, crossing ₹720 crore in India and ₹1000 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s Lyari to dismantle terror networks shown as being backed by the ISI. Image/X

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh ensured that 2025 ended on a record-breaking note as Dhurandhar continued its unstoppable run at the box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed action spy thriller has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year, exceeding all expectations and maintaining its stronghold even in its fourth week in theatres. Released on December 5, Dhurandhar has shown remarkable consistency, proving its mass appeal and strong word-of-mouth as the year drew to a close.

As audiences flocked to theatres on the final day of 2025, the film added another impressive figure to its already massive total, further strengthening its position among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar box office update day 27

According to the latest data from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected ₹10.5 crore on day 27 of its theatrical run, which marked its fourth Wednesday in cinemas. While the figure reflects a slight dip compared to earlier days, the film’s performance remains extraordinary, with consistent double-digit collections throughout the past three weeks.

With this, the total domestic box office collection of Dhurandhar now stands at ₹722.75 crore. The film had a phenomenal opening week, collecting ₹207.25 crore, followed by an even stronger second week with ₹253.25 crore. In its third week, the Ranveer Singh starrer added another ₹172 crore to its tally, showcasing its sustained momentum.

The film’s robust run has allowed it to surpass the lifetime collections of several recent blockbusters, including Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Chhaava, Stree 2, Animal and Pathaan. With ₹722.75 crore already in the bag, Dhurandhar is now eyeing the lifetime domestic total of RRR, which stands at ₹782.2 crore.

On the global front, the spy thriller has already crossed the coveted ₹1000 crore mark worldwide, further cementing Ranveer Singh’s status as a box office powerhouse.

About Dhurandhar and what’s next

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang in Pakistan’s Lyari area to pass crucial intelligence from within the ISI network to RAW. Akshaye Khanna plays the menacing Rehman Dakait, while the film also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun are seen playing key supporting characters.

With the film’s massive success, fans are already looking ahead to its sequel, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The sequel is expected to clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, setting the stage for a high-voltage box office battle.

First Published: January 01, 2026, 02:55 IST