Dhurandhar Box Office Day 28: Ranveer Singh Film Stays Strong In Double Digits, Earns Rs 15.75 Cr | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar box office Day 28: The Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar film earns Rs 15.75 crore, taking its India total to Rs 739 crore amid record-breaking run.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s Lyari to dismantle terror networks shown as being backed by the ISI. Image/X

Dhurandhar has unleashed a box office tsunami, not just across India but on the global stage as well. The Aditya Dhar-directed action spy thriller, led by Ranveer Singh, continues its phenomenal theatrical run and has firmly established itself as the biggest film of 2025 so far.

Even in its fourth week, Dhurandhar is showing remarkable stamina at the ticket counters. The film earned Rs 15.75 crore on Day 28, maintaining double-digit figures and underlining its unprecedented hold over audiences. With this, its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 739 crore from the Hindi version alone.

Dhurandhar’s glorious box office run so far

One of the film’s biggest achievements is its consistency. Dhurandhar has managed to collect double-digit figures at the Indian box office for 25 consecutive days, a rare feat that places it in a league of its own. The film opened to a massive Rs 207.25 crore in its first week, followed by an even stronger second week collection of Rs 253.25 crore. In its third week, the film added another Rs 172 crore to its tally, showing little sign of fatigue.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar has comfortably crossed Rs 700 crore in India and continues to draw crowds to cinemas. Trade experts believe the film’s blend of scale, action, and topical themes has helped it connect strongly with mass audiences despite mixed critical reviews.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is the first instalment of a planned two-part film series. The spy thriller follows the journey of an Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and political underworld. The narrative is layered with references to real-life geopolitical events, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and developments linked to Operation Lyari.

The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, alongside Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor. While critics were divided in their response, strong word-of-mouth propelled the film to blockbuster status.

Globally, Dhurandhar has already crossed Rs 1,100 crore and continues to surge ahead. Among the many who praised the film was Ram Gopal Varma, who wrote, “The film doesn’t ask for your attention… it commands it. From the very first shot, there’s a sense that something irreversible has been set in motion, and the audience is no longer a spectator but an accomplice to the happenings on screen. This is a film that refuses to be polite. The writing cuts with intent, the staging breathes menace, and the silences are as weaponized as the thunderous sound effects.”

