Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9: Ranveer Singh Film Enters Rs 300 Crore Club With Massive Second Weekend | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 15, 2025, 07:44 IST

Dhurandhar records its biggest day yet on day 9, earning Rs 53 crore and crossing the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9: Ranveer Singh Film Enters Rs 300 Crore Club With Massive Second Weekend

Sometimes, a film doesn’t just hold after week one — it accelerates. That’s exactly what Dhurandhar did as it entered its second weekend. Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller, led by Ranveer Singh, delivered its strongest performance yet on day 9, pushing its total Indian box office collection past the Rs 300 crore mark. With packed theatres and rising demand, the film showed that its run is far from slowing down.

Biggest Day So Far

On Saturday (day 9), Dhurandhar earned Rs 53 crore at the domestic box office. This marked a 61% jump from its Friday collection of Rs 32.50 crore, making it the film’s highest single-day earning since release. The surge came after a steady weekday run, where the film consistently stayed around the Rs 27 crore mark from Tuesday to Thursday. That strong hold clearly paid off once the weekend began. Dhurandhar opened in theatres on December 5 with Rs 28 crore. Collections climbed over the first weekend before dipping to Rs 23.35 crore on Monday — the film’s lowest day so far.

Instead of sliding further, the film stabilised through the week and then exploded at the start of its second weekend. By day 9, it had officially crossed Rs 300 crore in India.

Trade estimates suggest overall Hindi occupancy on Saturday remained between 65% and 70%, with many centres reporting near-full evening and night shows.

Breaking Career Records

With this performance, Dhurandhar has now crossed multiple milestones.

The film has overtaken Simmba (Rs 240.30 crore) to become Ranveer Singh’s biggest hit in nearly seven years. It has also surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 244.14 crore), making it Aditya Dhar’s highest-grossing directorial so far.

At present, Dhurandhar stands as Ranveer Singh’s second-highest domestic grosser, behind only Padmaavat, which collected Rs 400 crore. Given the current pace, trade expects Dhurandhar to move closer to that figure in the coming days.

Second Weekend Set For A Record

Industry trackers indicate that Dhurandhar is heading towards a record-breaking second weekend, with estimates crossing Rs 140 crore over three days.

Capacity issues have been reported in several cities, suggesting demand is still high. Historically, such trends often lead to strong weekday collections as well — something Dhurandhar has already proven capable of.

Minimal Competition Helps

The film currently faces little box office pressure. The only new release, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, has managed just Rs 4.35 crore in its first two days — a fraction of Dhurandhar’s second-weekend numbers.

With no major releases lined up immediately, the film continues to enjoy a clear theatrical run.

Ensemble Adds Weight

Co-produced by Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 15, 2025, 07:44 IST