Dhurandhar Box Office Day Collection 19: Ranveer Singh Film Beats Jawan, Crosses Rs 590 Cr | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 23:20 IST

Dhurandhar box office Day 19: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Hindi collections, crossing Rs 590 crore in India.

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Dhurandhar Box Office Day Collection 19: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate the box office nearly three weeks after its release. While the film saw a slight dip in collections on its 18th day, it has managed to regain momentum and register a significant milestone. On Day 19, Dhurandhar officially surpassed the Hindi box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan, cementing its position as one of the biggest hits in recent times.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 17.25 crore net in India on Tuesday. With this, the film’s total Hindi net collection now stands at approximately Rs 590 crore. This figure places it ahead of Jawan’s Hindi collection, which had closed at Rs 582.31 crore. However, Jawan’s overall domestic net collection across all languages remains higher at Rs 640.25 crore.

Dhurandhar opened to thunderous numbers and has maintained a strong hold at the box office. The spy action thriller earned Rs 207.25 crore in its first week alone. By the end of its second week, the film had already amassed Rs 253.25 crore net, underlining its mass appeal across urban and single-screen audiences.

The film collected Rs 22.5 crore on Friday, followed by a solid weekend where it earned Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday. Monday marked its lowest single-day collection since release, with Rs 16.5 crore. Despite this expected weekday dip, Dhurandhar showed resilience and stabilised by Tuesday. On Day 19, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.97 percent, indicating sustained audience interest.

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover operative sent from India to Pakistan to infiltrate a Baloch gang operating out of Lyari.

Since its release, the film has drawn widespread appreciation from both audiences and industry insiders. Celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Zoya Akhtar, Preity Zinta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ram Gopal Varma have publicly praised the film.

Meanwhile, the makers have already announced Dhurandhar 2, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

First Published: December 23, 2025, 23:20 IST

