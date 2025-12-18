Dhurandhar Creates History As First Bollywood Film With Entire Soundtrack Charting On Spotify Global Top 200 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 16:15 IST

Dhurandhar has made music history by becoming the first Bollywood film to have all its songs chart simultaneously on Spotify’s Global Top 200.

Bollywood’s blockbuster Dhurandhar has etched its name into music history, becoming the first Hindi film to have its entire soundtrack chart simultaneously on Spotify’s Global Top 200, while also achieving a complete national chart sweep in India. The milestone marks an unprecedented moment for Indian film music on the global streaming stage.

Composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, the Dhurandhar album has delivered one of the most comprehensive chart performances ever recorded by a Bollywood soundtrack. All 11 tracks from the album are currently charting on Spotify India’s Top 200, making it the first Indian film album to place every song on the chart at the same time.

Leading the surge, the film’s title track has climbed to #3, followed closely by Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan at #5 and Gehra Hua at #7, with the remaining tracks holding steady positions across the chart. The achievement reflects rare listener engagement with the album as a complete body of work, rather than reliance on one or two breakout singles.

The impact of Dhurandhar extends far beyond Indian borders. The album debuted at #2 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums chart and #5 on Spotify’s US Top Albums chart, placing it among the highest-ranking Indian film albums to ever enter global streaming charts. The crossover success highlights the soundtrack’s growing appeal among international listeners and diaspora audiences alike.

On Apple Music India, Dhurandhar has secured the #1 album position, with multiple tracks simultaneously dominating individual song charts. The performance underscores a rare convergence of album-driven listening and song-level discovery across platforms, reinforcing the project’s cultural and musical reach.

Musically, Dhurandhar stands out for its range and cohesion. The album moves fluidly between cinematic score-driven compositions, contemporary hip-hop influences, and emotionally resonant melodies, while maintaining a unified sonic identity. This breadth has allowed the soundtrack to connect with diverse audiences without fragmenting its artistic vision.

Reacting to the historic achievement, composer Shashwat Sachdev said, “I never imagined this album as a chase for numbers. Dhurandhar was made slowly, with trust, friendship, and a lot of love for the music itself. To see all eleven tracks finding a place on the charts and a few of them living at the very top is deeply humbling. This belongs to every artist, musician, engineer, and collaborator who gave a piece of their soul to these songs. I’m grateful beyond words, and I’m just happy the music found its people.”

The success of Dhurandhar follows Sachdev’s recent high-profile work on The Ba**ds of Bollywood and further cements his reputation as one of the few Indian composers whose film soundtracks consistently translate into global streaming dominance. With its historic chart sweep, Dhurandhar now stands as a defining moment for Bollywood music on the world stage, signalling a shift in how Indian film albums are consumed, celebrated, and recognised globally.

