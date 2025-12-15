সোমবার, ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৬ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Dhurandhar Fa9la And Other Arabic Hits You Need To Add To Your Playlist

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Dhurandhar Fa9la And Other Arabic Hits You Need To Add To Your Playlist


Dhurandhar’s Fa9la, Arabic hip-hop track by Flipperachi has gone viral across social media. It plays as a backscore to Akshaye Khanna’s striking entry as Rehman Dakait. Khanna’s dance adds raw energy and charisma to the scene. Starring alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s entry has become one of the film’s most talked-about moments. If Fa9la has been on loop for you, here’s the perfect list to keep the vibe going.



