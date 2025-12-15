Dhurandhar Fa9la And Other Arabic Hits You Need To Add To Your Playlist

Dhurandhar’s Fa9la, Arabic hip-hop track by Flipperachi has gone viral across social media. It plays as a backscore to Akshaye Khanna’s striking entry as Rehman Dakait. Khanna’s dance adds raw energy and charisma to the scene. Starring alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s entry has become one of the film’s most talked-about moments. If Fa9la has been on loop for you, here’s the perfect list to keep the vibe going.

Fa9la by Fipperachi: The viral track dominating social media is by Flipperachi, aka Hussam Aseem, a Bahraini rapper hailed as a rising force in Arab hip-hop. Winner of the 2024 ‘Bahraini Artist of the Year’ award, he is known for hits like Ee Laa and Nayda. His 2024 track Fa9la was used by composer Shashwat Sachdev in Dhurandhar, defining the edgy aura of Rehman Dakait. (File Photo)

Lm3allem by Saad Lanjarred: Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred’s hit song, performed mainly in Moroccan Arabic (Darija), made history as the first Arabic track to cross one billion views on YouTube. Titled Lm3allem, meaning “The Master” or “The Teacher,” the song has now surpassed 1.2 billion views. Its infectious rhythm and universal appeal turned it into a massive pan-Arab sensation, cementing its status as a true cultural phenomenon that resonated far beyond regional boundaries. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

C’est La Vie by Khaled: Cheb Khaled’s viral hit C’est la vie is an infectious dance anthem rooted in Arabic music, particularly Algerian Raï. With verses sung in the Algerian dialect, the song seamlessly blends a catchy French chorus and modern electronic pop beats. Its irresistible rhythm and cross-cultural appeal have made it a staple at dance parties and a certified earworm worldwide. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Boshret Kheir by Hussain Aljassmi: This widely popular and politically significant Egyptian pop-folk song by Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi took over the charts in 2014 after its release just 10 days before the presidential elections. Quickly becoming an anthem across the Middle East, the song’s powerful message and mass appeal helped its music video amass over 700 million views. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Mal Hbibi Malou by Saad Lamjarred: Another hit by renowned Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, this lively Arabic pop track is a party favourite. It stands out for its upbeat melody, modern rhythms blended with traditional North African influences, and a viral music video that playfully explores themes of love and confusion, making it a crowd-pleasing anthem across regions. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Didi by Khaled: Khaled’s 1992 hit remains a timeless sensation, still dominating dance floors decades later. With its infectious rhythm and unforgettable melody, it has become a cultural phenomenon that continues to captivate listeners worldwide. If you haven’t grooved to this iconic track yet, it’s safe to say you might have been missing out on one of music’s most enduring anthems. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Tamally Maak by Amr Diab: This 2000 Arabic pop ballad, known for its themes of deep devotion and intense longing, saw a revival this year thanks to Bollywood and Aryan Khan’s playful Netflix series. Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) performed its Hindi rendition, Kaho Na Kaho from the movie Murder, originally featuring Emraan Hashmi, reintroducing the iconic track to a new generation. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)