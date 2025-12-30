‘Dhurandhar Isn’t Just Violence’: Chitrangda Says People Got ‘Over-Judgmental’ About Housefull 5 Too | Exclusive | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 06:04 IST

Chitrangda Singh admits that the physical comedy in Housefull 5 maybe ‘uncomfortable’ to watch and adds she would prefer if certain scenes were done in a different way.

Chitrangda Singh had an eventful year with four releases – Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Housefull 5, Parikrama and Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders.

Recently, Sonam Bajwa, in an exclusive chat with us, reacted to the criticisms Housefull 5 received for its skewed portrayal of female characters. While she agreed that the women had less meatier roles than the men in the film, she admitted that female actors often need to prove themselves in glamorous parts first before shouldering films on their own mettle. Now, Chitrangda Singh, tells us that audiences can sometimes get a tad bit ‘judgmental’ while watching films like Housefull 5.

Speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, she reacts to the conversations around how the makers objectified the female characters with most punchlines being targeted at women’s bodies. “I did give it a thought [once the comments began coming in]. But when you hear a script, you don’t hear a shot breakdown. You only visualise as much as the screenplay tells you. Beyond that, the director exercises his own discretion basis how he visualises the shot,” she says.

Chitrangda doesn’t want to defend Housefull 5 against the online chatter and, in fact, agrees that women doing physical comedy can go either way. “I’m not trying to justify any of it. But I think every actor only has so much control over what they’re doing. Having said that, Housefull has always been a certain kind of comedy. I’m not sitting judge on their take on how they wanted to shoot it. Sometimes physical comedy where a woman is involved does get a little, I suppose, uncomfortable to watch,” she states.

She further adds, “Sometimes they land and sometime they don’t. It’s only when they don’t land that people start coming and criticising. But when it lands, everybody has a great laugh. There are some Jim Carry films which have certain physical comedy scenes and we all laugh at them. The same can be said for Eddie Murphy films. Back in the day, there was a film called Party and there were some scenes there as well.”

She further points out how Dhurandhar too became the subject of a debate with judgments being cast on its tone. “Sometimes when a film like Dhurandhar comes, some people may only look at it as a film with violent scenes but that’s the storytelling. In the same way, you’ve certain kinds of comedy films and that’s their storytelling. This is how a physical comedy is played out and this is how a director wants to show it,” Chitangda explains.

So, what’s her personal take on films like Housefull 5? “I don’t judge it. It’s up to the audience and their discretion to watch or not watch or agree or not agree with it. But do I as an actor feel comfortable watching something like that? Maybe not. I would prefer if certain scenes could’ve been done in a different way. But sometimes, I won’t say moralistic, but we get slightly over-judgmental. But you got to take it in the right vein and give it certain cinematic allowance,” Chitrangda says.

