Dhurandhar: Krystle D’Souza Slams Comparisons With Ayesha In Shararat, ‘I Feel Sad For Trolls’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News

Krystle Dsouza showers praise on Ayesha Khan, stating how ‘letting her shine’ was a ‘beautiful’ part of filming Shararat. She hits back at trolls pitting them against each other.

Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi’s Dhurandhar movie song Shararat featuring Krystle Dsouza and Ayesha Khan has emerged as an instant chartbuster. Its hook step has become a viral trend on Instagram reels with even choreographer Vijay Ganguly’s mother and television actor Rupali Ganguly’s mother jumping on the bandwagon. International artist Nick Jonas too joined in on the trend by using the track as a pre-show hype song. Needless to say, the music video on YouTube has racked up millions of views.

While many have labelled it as the dance number of the year, certain netizens have thrown open a debate on who stole the limelight, pitting Krystle and Ayesha against each other. Incidentally, Vijay recently praised both the actors for putting their best foot forward. And now, speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, Krystle emphasises on the need to celebrate Shararat as a song that celebrates women like her, Ayesha, Jasmine and Madhubanti, as opposed to drawing ‘immature’ comparisons.

She tells us, “Four women have come together and that’s one of the best things about Shararat. I see trolls saying, ‘She did better than the other’. But it’s not about that. Who cares? Enjoy the song and have fun! It’s so sad that in order to praise someone, you drag another person down. I feel sad for people who do this. They don’t understand that everyone has their own talents and share of struggles. We all work hard and try to be consistent year after year.”

Not the one to let these remarks deter her, she states, “To take that away with one such comment is just stupid and immature. I, in fact, have seen a lot of women making these comments. As women, the least we can do is support another woman. If they can’t support, then they should just keep quiet. We’ve reached a certain stage in our life and by making such comments, you’re dragging the whole race back by years.”

Krystle, who has always batted for sisterhood, remarks, “We should push and build each other. A world filled with supportive women is beautiful. When I saw Ayesha and myself dancing and Jasmine and Madhubanti singing onscreen, I was like, ‘Wow, I love the world I live in.’” She, in fact, only has praises to shower on Ayesha. “Ayesha was amazing. She’s so beautiful. She’s such a great dancer. Watching her do her thing and letting her shine was another beautiful part of the process,” she shares.

What perhaps also makes Shararat stand out is that despite being a dance number, it doesn’t sexualise women. Krystle agrees but adds, “The fact that it took the story ahead was something I appreciated. But let me tell you that I love watching sensual songs. I enjoy it when women are doing their item songs sensually. I don’t know if I’ll be bold enough someday to do something like that. It should be shot aesthetically. For now, I don’t have the guts. So, I’m glad that this is how it had to be.”

