India make maiden entry into Squash World Cup final | More sports News Smiles, photos, and football: Hyderabad sets things right for Lionel Messi after Kolkata mess; GOAT India Tour back on track | Football News মিত্র কমছে বিএনপির! Akshay Kumar And Akshaye Khanna Set For Big Reunion In Bhagam Bhag 2? Reports Hint At Comeback | Bollywood News Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Entry Was Shot In 'One Take'; Newlyweds Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Spotted In Mumbai | Bollywood News 'A lot of unwanted VIPs surrounding': Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia reacts to Lionel Messi's Kolkata event fiasco | Football News Sanjay Gupta Says He Was Abused Online After Praising Dhurandhar: 'I Don't See Any Propaganda' | Bollywood News Dhurandhar: Mukesh Chhabra Reveals It Took 1.5 Years To Finalise Cast; Sunil Grover Was Considered For Aalam | Bollywood News হাদির ওপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে ছাত্রশিবিরের বিক্ষোভ ওসমান হাদির সুস্থতা কামনায় ইবিতে দোয়া মাহফিল
Dhurandhar: Mukesh Chhabra Reveals It Took 1.5 Years To Finalise Cast; Sunil Grover Was Considered For Aalam | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Mukesh Chhabra reveals he and Aditya Dhar took 1.5 years to finalise Dhurandhar cast. He had a list of 50-60 actors for Rehman Dakait’s role, but ultimately cast Akshaye Khanna.

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and others, is making huge waves at the box office. The film, which released in theatres on December 5, has collected an impressive Rs 239.25 crore in India within the first 8 days, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The film is being especially praised for the interesting casting choice and the actors’ brilliant performances. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now revealed that he and director Aditya Dhar took nearly a year and a half to finalise the casting.

Mukesh Chhabra Opens Up About Dhurandhar Casting

In an interview with PTI, Mukesh Chhabra said that his aim with this film was to surprise people, and to make casting look more interesting and fresh. “People were expecting twists in this film, and therefore, I wanted to twist things with the casting. Every person should feel that it is a well-thought-out thing and that we have not cast someone randomly,” he said. Mukesh Chhabra further shared that he and Aditya Dhar spent nearly 1.5 years to finalise the cast. “With each and every casting, we literally spent so much time on thinking whether Arjun, Madhavan, Sanju baba or Akshaye would be correct or not. Every day, me and Aditya would sit for two to four hours, bouncing names, fighting, discussing, ‘It (actor) might work, not work, let’s surprise people, let’s go extra, and push ourselves’. Earlier, we had some other names of (actors), we had OTT faces (actors), then we thought of making it (film) bigger,” he said.

Mukesh Chhabra On Casting For Rehman Dakait And Aalam’s Roles

While Akshaye Khanna is being praised by one and all for his brilliant performance as gangster Rehman Dakait, did you know there was a lengthy list of actors that were initially being considered for the role? Mukesh Chhabra said that they had a list of 50-60 actors from various backgrounds, including South movie actors, for the role of Rehman Dakait. However, they ultimately cast seasoned actor Akshaye Khanna for the role. Mukesh Chhabra had earlier suggested Khanna for the 2017 film ‘Mom’.

Meanwhile, the casting director also revealed that they did a lot of auditions for the role of Donga and Aalam, which eventually went to Naveen Kaushik and Gaurav Gera respectively. He also revealed that he initially thought of roping in Sunil Grover for Aalam’s role, however, he ultimately decided to cast Gaurav Gera.

December 13, 2025, 20:42 IST

