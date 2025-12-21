Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Film Sets Record As Fastest Film To Cross Rs 500 Crore, Beats THIS SRK Film | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 21, 2025, 07:23 IST

Dhurandhar storms past Rs 500 crore in 15 days, becoming the fastest Hindi film to reach the milestone and Ranveer Singh’s biggest hit.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Crosses Rs 500 Crore at box office Record Speed.

Dhurandhar is no longer just a box office success. It is now a record-holder. In just 15 days, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India, becoming the fastest Hindi film to achieve the milestone. The Aditya Dhar directorial has done what big-ticket releases usually take weeks to pull off, cementing its place among the biggest theatrical runs in recent years.

Released in theatres on December 5, Dhurandhar has shown remarkable consistency at the ticket counters. Instead of slowing down after its first week, the film has held steady, adding big numbers day after day. On its 15th day, Friday, the film collected Rs 23.70 crore in India. That pushed its total domestic collection to Rs 503.20 crore, officially making Dhurandhar the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark. The makers, Jio Studios, confirmed the milestone on their official X account, writing, “History rewritten, fastest ₹500 crore ever,” as they shared the update.

How It Stacks Up Against Past Blockbusters

The record for the fastest Rs 500 crore run previously belonged to Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun-starrer, a Telugu pan-India release, crossed Rs 552.1 crore in 11 days last year. Among Hindi films, Dhurandhar has now moved ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which reached Rs 505.95 crore in 18 days, as per Sacnilk data. It has also beaten Stree 2, which collected Rs 503.25 crore in 22 days in 2024.

Ranveer Singh’s Biggest Film Yet

For Ranveer Singh, the numbers mark a clear career high. Dhurandhar is now his biggest domestic box office hit, overtaking Padmaavat. The film has also emerged as a career-best grosser for several members of its ensemble cast.

This success comes after a mixed phase for the actor. While Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023 helped him reconnect with audiences, Cirkus in 2022 failed to deliver at the box office. Dhurandhar now firmly resets that narrative.

Strong Overseas Run Adds To The Momentum

The film’s performance has not been limited to India. Overseas markets have responded just as strongly, pushing the worldwide collection to Rs 588 crore so far. With this, Dhurandhar has gone past Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which was among the biggest global hits earlier this year.

What This Means Going Forward

With no major drop reported yet and word-of-mouth holding firm, Dhurandhar continues to look unstoppable. Whether it sets new benchmarks beyond Rs 500 crore remains to be seen, but for now, the film has already secured its place in Hindi box office history.

First Published: December 21, 2025, 07:00 IST

News movies bollywood Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Film Sets Record As Fastest Film To Cross Rs 500 Crore, Beats THIS SRK Film