শুক্রবার, ০৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
This Beauty, From Russia, Stepped Into Bollywood As Raj Kapoor’s Love Interest & Then Worked With His Son Rishi Kapoor undefined undefined/undefined in undefined Overs | AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: Joe Root, Jofra Archer aim to frustrate Australia further at the Gabba Dhurandhar Release And Review Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Gives Goosebumps, Deepika Padukone Cheers Left out of Indian team, Mohammed Shami sends strong message; takes 4 for 13 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Cricket News ভারতে পা রাখলেন পুতিন, জড়িয়ে ধরে স্বাগত জানালেন মোদি দেশের পথে জুবাইদা ও জায়মা রহমান খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় রাঙ্গামাটিতে বিশেষ দোয়া অনুষ্ঠিত Indian football: East Bengal beat Punjab FC 3-1, enter AIFF Super Cup final | Football News ফের পেছাল তারেক রহমানের দেশে ফেরা অক্সফোর্ড ইউনিয়নে আমন্ত্রণ পেলেন হাসনাত-সাদিকসহ তরুণ ৪ নেতা
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Dhurandhar Release And Review Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Gives Goosebumps, Deepika Padukone Cheers

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Dhurandhar Release And Review Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Gives Goosebumps, Deepika Padukone Cheers


Dhurandhar Movie Review And Rating Live Updates: Ranveer Singh’s most-awaited movie, Dhurandhar, will finally hit theatres on Friday, December 5. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in important roles, the film reportedly revolves around the Kandahar Hijack of December 1999. While the film is said to be the most violent one from Indian cinema, fans are lauding the Hollywood-level scale on which the story is visualised.

Recently, a social media user reviewed the movie and called the Aditya Dhar directorial ‘extremely engaging’. The user also shared that Dhurandhar is a “powerful theatre experience” and therefore, cinema lovers must watch it.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is also excited for Dhurandhar. Recently, the actress, who married Singh in November 2018, took to her Instagram stories and shared a poster of Dhurandhar. Though Deepika did not mention anything in the caption, she expressed her support by sharing the poster.

Follow this space for all the updates related to Dhurandhar. 



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
This Beauty, From Russia, Stepped Into Bollywood As Raj Kapoor’s Love Interest & Then Worked With His Son Rishi Kapoor

This Beauty, From Russia, Stepped Into Bollywood As Raj Kapoor’s Love Interest & Then Worked With His Son Rishi Kapoor

ভারতে পা রাখলেন পুতিন, জড়িয়ে ধরে স্বাগত জানালেন মোদি

ভারতে পা রাখলেন পুতিন, জড়িয়ে ধরে স্বাগত জানালেন মোদি

দেশের পথে জুবাইদা ও জায়মা রহমান

দেশের পথে জুবাইদা ও জায়মা রহমান

খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় রাঙ্গামাটিতে বিশেষ দোয়া অনুষ্ঠিত

খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় রাঙ্গামাটিতে বিশেষ দোয়া অনুষ্ঠিত

ফের পেছাল তারেক রহমানের দেশে ফেরা

ফের পেছাল তারেক রহমানের দেশে ফেরা

অক্সফোর্ড ইউনিয়নে আমন্ত্রণ পেলেন হাসনাত-সাদিকসহ তরুণ ৪ নেতা

অক্সফোর্ড ইউনিয়নে আমন্ত্রণ পেলেন হাসনাত-সাদিকসহ তরুণ ৪ নেতা

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST