Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Once Said He’s An ‘Extrovert’ Who Does ‘Boring’ Things: ‘I Like To…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 29, 2025, 08:28 IST

Akshaye Khanna earns praise for Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar but stays away from limelight. Old interviews reveal why he avoids media and fame.

While the internet cannot stop talking about Akshaye Khanna’s chilling turn in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the actor himself has quietly disappeared from the noise. No interviews. No social media posts. No victory lap. At a time when praise is pouring in for his portrayal of Rehman Dakait, Akshaye remains exactly where he has always been most comfortable — away from the spotlight. Many viewers have even gone as far as saying he stole the film from Ranveer Singh, delivering a performance that lingers long after the credits roll. Yet, amid the buzz, Akshaye has chosen silence. For those familiar with him, this is not surprising at all.

A different relationship with fame

Akshaye Khanna has never chased visibility for its own sake. In an old interview with Rediff, the actor once explained why he avoids being constantly seen or heard, even when his work is being celebrated. “I don’t enjoy being in the media just for the sake of it. I prefer being low profile. Some people’s lives are really interesting and they make good copy. My life is very boring and I don’t think it has the content to constantly keep me in the media.”

The world he chooses to live in

Away from film sets and promotions, Akshaye’s life looks nothing like that of a typical Bollywood star. He once described his everyday routine in the simplest terms. “I do very boring things. I don’t like to go to parties. I am not the kind of person who likes to party every night. I do a lot of gardening. I read books and I like to sleep a lot. I can sleep for hours and hours together. I like to watch films.”

Is Akshaye Khanna an introvert?

Given his distance from public life, many assume Akshaye is an introvert. But he has always pushed back against that label. “I am not an introvert. If you had to categorise me between introvert and extrovert, I would say I am an extrovert. It’s just that I like to be in my own space and not be in the limelight,” he said in the same interview.

Letting the work speak

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has given Akshaye one of his most talked-about roles in years. As Rehman Dakait, he brings restraint, menace and control, proving once again why he is often called an actor’s actor.

First Published: December 29, 2025, 08:28 IST