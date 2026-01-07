বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:১৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Tops IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebs List, Beats Vijay And Prabhas | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun claims the top spot on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list, surpassing Vijay and Prabhas amid the film’s historic box office run.

Actor Sara Arjun is having a moment to remember. Fresh off the unprecedented success of Dhurandhar, the actor has now topped IMDb’s weekly list of Popular Indian Celebrities, surpassing some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Vijay and Prabhas.

As Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office, breaking records and rewriting history, Sara’s popularity has soared among audiences. Her performance as Yalina in the film has clearly struck a chord, propelling her to the No. 1 spot on IMDb’s popularity chart this week.

Sara Arjun Claims Top Spot on IMDb

IMDb released its weekly list of Popular Indian Celebrities on Wednesday, with rankings determined by audience interest and fan engagement. Sara, who was placed second on the list last week, climbed to the top position this time, overtaking Vijay, Prabhas and Agastya Nanda.

Close behind her is Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, who secured the second position after ranking third last week. The strong showing of both the film’s lead actor and director highlights the massive buzz surrounding the project.

Several other well-known names also feature on the list. Vijay stands at the eighth position, while Agastya Nanda ranks 12th. Bhagyashri Borse is placed 15th, followed by Cibi Chakaravarthi at 16 and Yami Gautam at 17. Prabhas appears at the 19th spot, with Sriram Raghavan at 22, Tara Sutaria at 24, Dinjith Ayyathan at 27, Nivin at 30 and Simar Bhatia at 42.

Dhurandhar’s Historic Box Office Run

Sara’s rise on IMDb coincides with Dhurandhar achieving a landmark feat at the Indian box office. According to the makers, the film has become the highest-earning Hindi film ever, with a nett India collection of over ₹831 crore.

With its day 33 earnings on Tuesday standing at ₹5.70 crore nett, the Ranveer Singh-starrer’s total India nett collection reached ₹831.40 crore, pushing it to the top of the all-time Hindi box office list. The previous record-holder was the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s 2023 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had earned ₹830 crore.

Announcing the milestone, the makers said in a statement, “History has been rewritten. With Tuesday’s collections, Dhurandhar has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5 and features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. Produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film is set in Karachi’s Lyari town, an area historically associated with gang wars and violent turf battles.

Following its massive success, the makers have already announced a sequel, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19.

January 08, 2026, 01:00 IST

