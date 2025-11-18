‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer Out; FIR Filed Against SS Rajamouli Over ‘Hanuman’ Comment | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 18, 2025, 22:01 IST

Dhurandhar Official Trailer reveals that the film is inspired by true events and depicts the tension between India and Pakistan. Ranveer Singh is seen in his rugged avatar as he plays the role of an undercover spy. The Aditya Dhar directorial also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan. The trailer also promises that the film will be a treat for action lovers and will leave the audience with goosebumps. It also reveals that Dhurandhar will be one of Ranveer Singh’s most violent films.

Salman Khan’s fans have a reason to rejoice as Arbaaz Khan recently confirmed that Dabangg 4 is in development. The Dabangg franchise has a massive fan following, and after the release of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 in 2019, fans had been eagerly waiting to find out whether Salman’s beloved character, Chulbul Pandey, will return for the fourth film. Now, Arbaaz Khan has confirmed that Dabangg 4 will definitely happen, however, the timeline for the film hasn’t yet been decided.

In a tragic turn of events, a fire broke out at Roadies and Bigg Boss fame actor Shiv Thakare’s Goregaon residence. As per an official note from his team, the actor is safe and has not incurred any injuries. The fire affected his residence in the Kolte Patil Verve building. Viral Bhayani shared visuals from inside the house, and it appeared that a massive fire had broken out, causing serious damage to the property.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’, directed by Aditya Dhar, and the trailer of the film was released today. At the grand trailer launch event, Aditya Dhar revealed that the entire team, including actors, worked for 16-18 hours continuously for 1.5 years. Despite the hectic shoot schedule, he said that not once did anyone complain about the workload. His statement comes at a time when Ranveer’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone has been hitting the headlines over her 8-hour shift demand after embracing motherhood.

SS Rajamouli’s GlobeTrotter event took place yesterday, on November 17, and it witnessed Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra joining the filmmaker. The event, which was organised to announce the film’s title Varanasi, faced a technical glitch that caused a delay, leaving Rajamouli frustrated. After the glitch, SS Rajamouli made a strong remark that sparked serious outrage and has now led to an FIR against him.

First Published: November 18, 2025, 22:01 IST

