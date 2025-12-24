Dhurandhar’s Aditya Dhar Offered Yami Gautam Director’s Chair On Uri Sets: ‘She Was Eating On The Floor’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 09:27 IST

Yami Gautam reveals why her wedding to Aditya Dhar had no proposal, no spectacle and no regrets — just rituals, instinct and family.

Yami Gautam looks back at moments with Aditya Dhar that stayed with her.

While filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate box office, his wife Yami Gautam has spoken openly about a very different kind of milestone in her life — a marriage that was quiet, personal and simple. In a candid conversation with Humans of Bombay, Yami reflected on how her relationship with Aditya unfolded naturally, without dramatic declarations or grand gestures.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Becomes Highest-Grossing Film Of 2025, Races Towards Rs 1,000 Crore Club

Yami made it clear that there was no formal proposal or movie-style moment leading up to their wedding. She said, “There was no ‘I am going to propose you’ kind of moment or anything filmi. We just knew that we really want to get married. Our families were extremely aligned and very happy for us.”

She added that even if circumstances had been different, her choice would have remained the same. “I would have loved to get married the same way… just a few family members, everybody’s blessings, and nature around us.”

The couple tied the knot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, keeping the ceremony intimate and traditional. Yami said both of them wanted the focus to remain on meaning rather than scale. “We wanted to make it more about rituals than anything else. We love our traditions, our Hindu culture. Each and everything that is said at that time has a meaning.”

She also spoke about how deeply the setting resonated with her. “For me, to have the mighty deodars in the background, nature blessing us out there in the open… both of us had our hearts in those hills.”

One of the most emotional parts of the wedding for Yami was what she chose to wear. She revealed that her mother’s saree had always been part of her plan. “My mom’s saree was always there for me.” She also kept her look extremely simple, even doing her own makeup. “I did my own makeup. I thought that’s too far-fetched, but it just worked out. Surilie did my hair.”

Yami also wore a traditional reeda dupatta and pahadi nath gifted by her nani and maternal family. “My nani had kept it ever since I was born… that’s exactly how I wanted to get married. There is nothing I would change about that moment.”

Calling Aditya someone rare, she added, “Here’s a man who is a rarity in today’s time. That was my first instinct.”

Yami also shared small moments that stayed with her, including one during Article 370 promotions when she was pregnant. “He just wanted to make sure that I was comfortable. He got me a pillow.” Another moment, narrated to her by her hairstylist from the Uri sets, stood out. “She said she was sitting on the floor eating, and he offered her his director’s chair. She said she has worked on so many films and nobody does that proactively.”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The couple welcomed their son, Vedavid, in 2024.

First Published: December 24, 2025, 09:25 IST

News movies bollywood Dhurandhar’s Aditya Dhar Offered Yami Gautam Director’s Chair On Uri Sets: ‘She Was Eating On The Floor’