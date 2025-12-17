Dhurandhar’s Lyari Town Was Built In THIS City By 500 Workers

The makers of Dhurandhar stunned audiences by recreating Karachi’s notorious Lyari neighborhood on a six‑acre plot in Bangkok, Thailand, an ambitious production feat that added authenticity and scale to the film’s gripping narrative. (Image: Instagram)

Lyari, one of Karachi’s oldest and most densely populated localities, has long been associated with gang wars, drug trade, and police crackdowns. For Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, the story unfolds against the backdrop of intelligence operations and underworld networks inspired by Lyari’s turbulent past. Capturing the chaotic energy of this setting was crucial to the film’s realism. (Image: Instagram)

Instead of shooting in India or Pakistan, the production team chose Bangkok after scouting multiple international locations. Within just 20 days, nearly 500 workers constructed a sprawling six‑acre set that authentically mirrored Lyari’s narrow lanes, crowded markets, and gritty atmosphere. (Image: File Pic)

Production designer Saini S Johray led the effort, ensuring every detail – from signage and street textures to the architecture of homes – reflected the real Karachi neighborhood. The team wanted audiences to feel immersed in Lyari’s world without relying on CGI, and the result was a living, breathing environment that actors could interact with naturally. (Image: Instagram)

Creating such a massive set required meticulous planning. Workers labored daily to replicate Lyari’s congested streets, graffiti‑covered walls, and bustling shops. The set was not just a backdrop but a functional town, complete with alleys, courtyards, and community spaces. This attention to detail allowed the cast to perform in a realistic environment, enhancing the film’s intensity. Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of a character navigating the underworld felt more grounded because the set itself carried the weight of authenticity. (File Photo)

Bangkok offered logistical advantages: large plots of land, skilled labor, and flexibility in building massive sets. Shooting in Pakistan was not feasible due to political and security concerns, while recreating Lyari in India risked losing cultural accuracy. Thailand provided the right mix of resources and creative freedom. (Image: File Pic)

Since its release on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has earned widespread acclaim and box office success, crossing ₹380 crore in just 11 days. Viewers and critics alike praised the film’s immersive world, noting that the recreated Lyari felt strikingly real. Behind‑the‑scenes videos of the set construction went viral, further fueling curiosity about the film’s production scale. (Image: IMDb)