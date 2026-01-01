Dhurandhar’s Revised Version To Release On January 1; Here’s What We Know About The Changes | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 13:49 IST

As per reports, two words have been muted and one dialogue has been changed.

Ranveer Singh ensured that 2025 ended on a record-breaking note as Dhurandhar continued its unstoppable run at the box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed action spy thriller has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year. But now, the film is getting a revision, and the new version will be screened from now onwards.

As per Bollywood Hungama, film distributors received an email on December 31 about the film’s new Digital Cinema Package (DCP). The publication quoted a source as saying, “The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.”

The report claims the new version will be available in theatres from January 1, 2026. The source also mentioned, “One of the words removed from the new version of Dhurandhar is ‘Baloch’.” These changes are not supposed to have an effect on the film’s box office run.

December 5, Dhurandhar has shown remarkable consistency, proving its mass appeal and strong word-of-mouth as the year drew to a close. As audiences flocked to theatres on the final day of 2025, the film added another impressive figure to its already massive total, further strengthening its position among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

The film’s robust run has allowed it to surpass the lifetime collections of several recent blockbusters, including Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Chhaava, Stree 2, Animal and Pathaan. With ₹722.75 crore already in the bag, Dhurandhar is now eyeing the lifetime domestic total of RRR, which stands at ₹782.2 crore. On the global front, the spy thriller has already crossed the coveted ₹1000 crore mark worldwide, further cementing Ranveer Singh’s status as a box office powerhouse.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang in Pakistan’s Lyari area to pass crucial intelligence from within the ISI network to RAW. Akshaye Khanna plays the menacing Rehman Dakait, while the film also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun are seen playing key supporting characters.

