Dhurandhar’s Sara Arjun, 20, Is Breaking The Internet With Her Bold Look | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun dropped stunning images from her photoshoot, where she turned heads in a bold red dress.

Sara Arjun’s outfit featured a deep neckline with a unique floral design.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sara Arjun is rapidly stepping into the spotlight following her impressive performance in Dhurandhar and her strong presence in regional cinema. At just 20 years old, she has been gaining attention for both her acting skills and stylish looks. Fans have been closely following her journey, and her latest appearance has only fueled the excitement. Sara recently shared stunning photos from a photoshoot, where she turned heads in a bold red dress.

The outfit featured a deep neckline with a unique floral design. Soft lighting and shadows added depth to the pictures, while her slightly messy hair completed the look.

In the Instagram photos, Sara Arjun stole the spotlight, confidently posing in a bold red backless dress that perfectly showcased her fearless style. She wore the look effortlessly, letting her confidence shine brighter than any accessory. With minimal jewellery and soft makeup, the focus remained on her natural beauty. The deep neckline and open back added just the right amount of drama without overwhelming the look. Her expressive eyes and radiant glow stood out in every frame.

Sara Arjun Set For Telugu Debut

Following the success of Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun is set to make her Telugu debut in Euphoria, directed by Gunasekhar.

As per Times of India, the filmmaker’s daughter said, “Euphoria explores contemporary issues, particularly parent-child relationships and the lives of young adults aged 13 to 20. Sara travelled to Hyderabad and underwent multiple sessions with Gunasekhar garu to understand the emotional layers of her character, and she has grasped the nuances beautifully. The film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon as a cop probing a group of young adults and Bhumika Chawla, who is reuniting with Gunasekhar garu 23 years after working together for Okkadu. She’s playing a working mother navigating career and home.”

Dhurandhar OTT Release

After breaking box office records since its December 5, 2025, release, Sara Arjun’s Dhurandhar is now set to hit digital screens. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix by the end of January, giving fans another chance to catch it from home. Excitement is also building for Part 2, which is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.

The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

