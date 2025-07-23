Did Ahaan Panday Date Tara Sutaria? Romantic Pic Of Saiyaara Actor On One Knee Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 23, 2025, 22:51 IST

The viral image shows Ahaan on one knee, holding Tara’s hand, while Tara appears to blush. According to several Reddit users, the photo dates back to their teenage years.

An old photo of Ahaan Panday kneeling before Tara Sutaria has reignited dating rumours online.

Ahaan Panday, who made his acting debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, has quickly become the talk of the town. While the actor continues to bask in praise for his performance as Krish Kapoor, curious fans have now shifted focus to his personal life. Amid the buzz, an old photograph of Ahaan Panday and actress Tara Sutaria has resurfaced online, setting the internet abuzz with speculation about their alleged past relationship.

The viral image shows Ahaan on one knee, holding Tara’s hand, while Tara appears to blush. According to several Reddit users, the photo dates back to their teenage years, when the duo was reportedly romantically linked, long before either of them entered Bollywood. Though neither Ahaan nor Tara has ever confirmed the relationship, fans are treating the picture as a sweet blast from the past.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only time Ahaan’s love life has been in the spotlight. Just days ago, influencer and actress Shruti Chauhan triggered dating speculation after penning a heartfelt message for Ahaan following the release of Saiyaara.

“To the boy who has aspired for this his whole life… I love you, I’m proud of you,” Shruti wrote in an emotional post on Instagram, addressing Ahaan directly. The message led to speculation that they might be a couple. However, Ahaan’s team has denied all rumours, clarifying that he is single.

Sources close to the debutant also stated that Shruti has been Ahaan’s friend for over a decade. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria is currently said to be dating Veer Pahariya, who was earlier in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan.

While Ahaan’s personal life continues to make headlines, professionally, he is enjoying a dream debut. Saiyaara has already crossed Rs 130 crore at the domestic box office, and continues to perform strongly in its second week.

