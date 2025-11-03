Did Britney Spears Delete Instagram Account Following Public Feud With Ex Husband Kevin Federline? | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 03, 2025, 09:13 IST

In his recent memoir, Kevin Federline levied allegations against her behaviour, parenting and claimed that “something bad” might happen to her.

Britney Spears was married to Keven Federline between 2004 and 2007.(Photo Credit: X)

Britney Spears once again left her fans worried about her well-being with her latest social media move. Following weeks of increasingly concerning posts and renewed public tension with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, over his recently released memoir, the pop icon deleted her Instagram account. As of Monday, November 3, her account appears with a message, reading, “Profile isn’t available. The link may be broken, or the profile may have been removed.”

In recent weeks, the 43-year-old singer shared several of her usual living-room dance videos, but this time with comments turned off, for posts that cryptically referenced her two sons, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20, who live in Hawaii with their father, Kevin. It is worth noting that Britney’s X (formerly Twitter) account is still active.

When Britney Spears Shared Video Showing Bruises On Her Hands

On October 7, Britney posted a video in which she was seen with bruises and bandages on her hands. She explained that she had fallen down the stairs at her friend’s house. She assured her fans that she was okay as she spoke about her sons leaving for Maui. Through the caption of the post, the Gimme More singer opened up about her dancing, sharing, “This is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven … I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day!!!”

Britney Spears Opened Up About “Brain Damage” During Rehab

In an Instagram post shared on October 19, Britney opened up about spending four months in rehab in 2018 while under conservatorship. She claimed that “brain damage” happened during that time. Alongside a note, she posted a picture of herself on a horseback and compared her shoulder blades to “wings”. In the same post, she reflected on a “traumatic experience” described at the end of her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, claiming she was “illegally forced” into confinement for four months.

Britney Spears Called Out Her Ex-Husband Kevin Federline

Meanwhile, Britney used her platform to call out her ex-husband Kevin, who revisited their marriage and her relationship with their sons in his memoir You Thought You Knew. The book included allegations about her behaviour, parenting, as well as claims that “something bad” might happen to her. In response to the claims, the Oops! I Did It Again singer publicly accused her ex of “gaslighting” her and profiting from her pain.

The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to… — Britney Spears She also criticised Kevin’s press appearance, calling his interviews “literally attacking”. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the singer revealed to People, “All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism.”

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

First Published: November 03, 2025, 09:13 IST

News movies hollywood Did Britney Spears Delete Instagram Account Following Public Feud With Ex Husband Kevin Federline?