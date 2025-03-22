Advertise here
শনিবার , ২২ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৮ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Did Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal FAKE Their Romance On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? Here's The Truth

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২২, ২০২৫ ৮:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Did Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal FAKE Their Romance On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? Here’s The Truth

Last Updated:

Fans speculate Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal faked their romance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 after divorce.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set. [Courtesy: Sony TV]

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set. [Courtesy: Sony TV]

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce was finalised on March 20 at Bandra Family Court, Mumbai. The choreographer and influencer reportedly received Rs 4.75 crore as alimony from the cricketer. While the news shocked fans, reports suggest that Yuzvendra and Dhanashree had been dealing with issues since June 2022.

Was Their Public Affection On Jhalak Just For Show?

Dhanashree, who participated as a wild card contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, emerged as a finalist. During the show, Chahal made a special appearance to support her, and their romantic gestures melted hearts. However, with their divorce finalised now, speculations are rife that the couple might have faked their bond to grab public attention.

As per their joint divorce petition, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra separated in June 2022, but Chahal still appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, which aired last year. This timeline has raised eyebrows, leading fans to believe that their public display of affection was staged.

Chahal’s appearance on the show and his attendance at an after-party hosted by Farah Khan fuelled speculation. Many now believe that this was a calculated move to maintain a positive image before parting ways. Fans are questioning whether their loving on-screen moments were just a facade.

Life After Divorce

While Chahal is gearing up to play for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, reports suggest that he is now dating RJ Mahvash. Dhanashree, on the other hand, is focused on her professional commitments. She released her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on March 20, the same day her divorce was finalised.

All this has left fans wondering whether their on-screen chemistry was all just for show. With speculations gaining momentum, only time will reveal the truth behind their once-adored relationship.

News movies Did Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal FAKE Their Romance On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? Here’s The Truth



Source link

