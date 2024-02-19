Did Marvel Just Confirm Taylor Swift’s Cameo In Deadpool And Wolverine?

Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the most-anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Shawn Levy Marvel fans are waiting with bated breaths to catch the superhero threequel of the Deadpool franchise in the theatres on July 25. Not only will Ryan Reynolds suit up for Deadpool aka Wade Wilson but Hugh Jackman will also slip into the shoes of his iconic character Wolverine aka Logan. Amidst this, Marvel has hinted at another speculated cast inclusion in its recently released film poster on Facebook. She is none other than Taylor Swift.

Dropped on February 16, Marvel Australia’s post featured three friendship bracelets in shades of yellow, and red with one being of the rainbow hue. While the red one bore the name “Deadpool” due to the character’s red superhero costume, the other bracelet had the word “Wolverine” emblazoned on it, keeping in mind Logan’s yellow superhero suit. The multi-coloured bracelet came with the release date of the film with two pink hearts attached on both sides of the string. “Besties. July 25. Wolverine and Deadpool,” read the caption.

Although there is no direct indication of Taylor Swift’s appearance in the film, her fans aka Swifties have dug out a special connection with the poster and the singer. Swift is presently in Australia for her Eras Tour Concert, having completed three shows at Melbourne Cricket Grounds. She will be performing at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on February 23rd. During her ongoing world tour, Swifties has been making and exchanging beaded bracelets with each other claims certain reports. Also, Swift’s partner and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce presented her with a diamond bracelet.

Adding to the rumours is Taylor Swift’s friendship with Ryan Reynolds and his wife-actress Blake Lively. Swift and Lively even attended the Super Bowl LVIII 2024 match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransico 49ers. The trio’s social media banters are also a testament to their strong camaraderie. With that being said, there might be chances that the Anti-Hero singer has been roped in for a special cameo for Deadpool and Wolverine.

Speculations of Taylor Swift’s casting in Deadpool and Wolverine started spreading like wildfire last year. When in a video announcement, Ryan Reynolds revealed the inclusion of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the video was filmed in the same house where Swift’s short film All Too Well was shot.