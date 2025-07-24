Did Surbhi Chandna Just Tease Farzi Music Video’s Release Date? | Television News

Last Updated: July 24, 2025, 15:17 IST

A teaser for Farzi was released some time back and the team announced that they were filming the music video.

Surbhi Chandna also produced Ishtam. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna’s production company, Feel Good Originals, is preparing to release another soul-stirring song, Farzi, this year. A teaser of the same was released some time back and the team announced that they were filming the music video. The song promises to be heartfelt following the popularity of the first track under the production, Ishtam.

While fans wait to hear the new track, Surbhi and Karan Sharma hinted that the release date is coming soon.

When Is Farzi Releasing?

Karan Sharma and Surbhi recorded a video while taking a rickshaw ride. Karan is seen asking Surbhi what she was listening to, and the latter replies that she was praying to god for all the opportunities. Karan, on the other hand, expected her to say Farzi, as it was their latest track. But Surbhi quickly added that everyone will soon be listening to it.

Announcing about the filming, Surbhi shared a teaser which depicted a story about love and heartbreak set against the gloomy backdrop of a live music club. In the caption, Surbhi wrote, “A Chapter Scarred By Betrayal…From The House Of…Feel Good Originals…This Monsoon…Skies Will Break Into Tears FARZI ਫਰਜ਼ੀ. Lights Camera Confession!! Filming Commences.”

Surbhi Chandna’s First Production

Previously, Surbhi Chandna produced the music video Ishtam under her label Feel Good Originals. Ishtam introduces a new couple, Vivek Dahiya and Anaira Gupta. Set against the stunning backdrop of Kerala, the song contained a distinct blend of Hindi and Malayalam lyrics that provide depth to the melodic rhythm. Tanmay Mohite and Mahesh Anitha Kunta collaborated on the song’s direction. Kavya Kriti, Yashraaj, and Salamat Khan contributed additional vocals. Kavya Kriti composed the music, while Sreekanth Varrier and Karan Sharma wrote the lyrics.

Before becoming a producer with Feel Good Originals. Surbhi has enjoyed a good career in television. She has appeared on shows such as Ishqbaaz, Qubool Hai, Dil Boley Oberoi, Sanjivani, Naagin 5, and Sherdil Shergill, among others. On the personal front, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married in January 2024. Before marrying, the couple had been together for 13 years.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

Stay updated with the latest TV news updates from daily serials to reality TV shows and your favourite small screen celebrity news. Download the News18 App now

view comments

First Published: