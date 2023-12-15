Did You Know Allu Arjun Was Not Sukumar’s First Choice For Pushpa The Rise?

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise was highly appreciated by fans and critics. The blockbuster film, which was released in December 2021, is talked about even today. This year, the Telugu superstar scripted history by bagging the Best Actor Award for his performance in the Sukumar directorial. But what if we told you that Allu Arjun was not the filmmaker’s first choice for the iconic role of Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise?

According to reports, the role was initially offered to another South superstar Mahesh Babu. The actor, however, turned the offer due to creative differences. Earlier, Mahesh Babu and Sukumar had worked together in the 2014 film, 1: Nenokkadine.

Back in 2019, Mahesh Babu took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and informed that it was due to creative differences that his film with Sukumar was not happening. “Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film,” the actor wrote.

Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film.— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil among others in pivotal roles. Apart from Allu Arjun, Devi Sri Prasad also won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for composing songs such as Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami Saami from the film.

The action-crime drama revolves around a labourer who rises through the ranks of a red sandal smuggling syndicate. And in the process, the protagonist makes some powerful enemies. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sensuous item number Oo Antava also garnered much praise from the audience.

The Pushpa team is now all set to impress the audience once again with the sequel of the film named, Pushpa The Rule. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil will reprise their role and the film is set to hit the theatres on Independence Day, next year.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in his upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram. The Telugu action drama is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations. Guntur Kaaram also features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj.