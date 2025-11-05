Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan Is Half-Sikh? Tracing Big B’s Punjabi Roots On Guru Purab | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 16:16 IST

On Guru Purab, we recall Amitabh Bachchan revealing on KBC that he’s half-Sikh. His mother was from a Sikh family, and his aunts fondly called him “Amitabh Singh.”

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, and people love to know interesting facts about the Shehenshah of Indian cinema. Today, on the occasion of Guru Purab, as we celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, here’s an interesting fact about Amitabh Bachchan. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Big B revealed that he is actually half Sikh.

During the show, Big B opened up about his parents’ marriage and shared how he doesn’t like the label “inter-caste.” He revealed, “I find it a little awkward to call it inter-caste. My father was from Uttar Pradesh, and my mother was from a Sikh family. I believe I am half-Sardar. When I was born, my masis (maternal aunts) would say, ‘Kinna sona puttar hai, sadda Amitabh Singh (What a beautiful son, our Amitabh Singh).’”

Amitabh has openly spoken about his fondness for Sikh culture. During last year’s Guru Purab, he shared a post on Facebook remembering his early days in Allahabad and wrote, “Those early years in Allahabad, when Ma recited and sang the eternal, pious, and divine words of the Gurbani in my ears… ‘tati vaar na jaavaee…’ My mother, as you know, was a Sikh — Teji Kaur Suri. My grandfather, Sardar Khazan Singh Suri, my grandmother a Sodi — her family, her brothers, and my mother’s mamas were the prabandhaks of the Anantpur Sahib Gurudwara.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Film: Section 84

While Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting KBC 17, he was last seen in the Tamil-language film Vettaiyan, an action drama directed by T.J. Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth. Next, the 82-year-old superstar will be seen in Ramayana: Part 1 by Nitesh Tiwari, playing the role of Jatayu. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

Besides this, Amitabh Bachchan is also awaiting the release of his courtroom thriller Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Nimrat Kaur. Additionally, Amitabh will reprise his role as Ashvatthama in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming Kalki 2. Set in the year 2898 AD, the film blends sci-fi with ancient mythology. The shoot is expected to begin in December.

