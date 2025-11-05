বুধবার, ০৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৫৫ অপরাহ্ন
Is Bigg Boss 19 Getting A One-Month Extension? What We Know | Television News ইফাদ অটোসের পর্ষদ সভা ১৩ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan Is Half-Sikh? Tracing Big B's Punjabi Roots On Guru Purab | Bollywood News নোয়াখালী ট্রাক চাপায় নিহত ৬, থানায় মামলা – Corporate Sangbad Indian team to meet PM Modi Live Updates: World Cup champions to be felicitated today Sense of humour, knowledge of MS Office among core competencies to become Afghanistan's cricket head coach | Cricket News Prabhas To Play A Cop In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, Insider Reveals Key Details | Telugu Cinema News রাকসু ফান্ডের ২২ বছরের হিসাব জানে না প্রশাসন জকসুর তফসিল ঘোষণা, নির্বাচন ২২ ডিসেম্বর 'Faith in the process': PBKS' Shashank Singh on featuring in list alongside Klaasen, Green, Stubbs | Cricket News
Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan Is Half-Sikh? Tracing Big B's Punjabi Roots On Guru Purab | Bollywood News

  বুধবার, ৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan Is Half-Sikh? Tracing Big B's Punjabi Roots On Guru Purab | Bollywood News


On Guru Purab, we recall Amitabh Bachchan revealing on KBC that he’s half-Sikh. His mother was from a Sikh family, and his aunts fondly called him “Amitabh Singh.”

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, and people love to know interesting facts about the Shehenshah of Indian cinema. Today, on the occasion of Guru Purab, as we celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, here’s an interesting fact about Amitabh Bachchan. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Big B revealed that he is actually half Sikh.

During the show, Big B opened up about his parents’ marriage and shared how he doesn’t like the label “inter-caste.” He revealed, “I find it a little awkward to call it inter-caste. My father was from Uttar Pradesh, and my mother was from a Sikh family. I believe I am half-Sardar. When I was born, my masis (maternal aunts) would say, ‘Kinna sona puttar hai, sadda Amitabh Singh (What a beautiful son, our Amitabh Singh).’”

Amitabh has openly spoken about his fondness for Sikh culture. During last year’s Guru Purab, he shared a post on Facebook remembering his early days in Allahabad and wrote, “Those early years in Allahabad, when Ma recited and sang the eternal, pious, and divine words of the Gurbani in my ears… ‘tati vaar na jaavaee…’ My mother, as you know, was a Sikh — Teji Kaur Suri. My grandfather, Sardar Khazan Singh Suri, my grandmother a Sodi — her family, her brothers, and my mother’s mamas were the prabandhaks of the Anantpur Sahib Gurudwara.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Film: Section 84

While Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting KBC 17, he was last seen in the Tamil-language film Vettaiyan, an action drama directed by T.J. Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth. Next, the 82-year-old superstar will be seen in Ramayana: Part 1 by Nitesh Tiwari, playing the role of Jatayu. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

Besides this, Amitabh Bachchan is also awaiting the release of his courtroom thriller Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Nimrat Kaur. Additionally, Amitabh will reprise his role as Ashvatthama in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming Kalki 2. Set in the year 2898 AD, the film blends sci-fi with ancient mythology. The shoot is expected to begin in December.

November 05, 2025, 16:16 IST

