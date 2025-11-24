Did You Know Dharmendra Insisted Ramesh Sippy Cast Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 22:56 IST

Dharmendra played a pivotal role in Amitabh Bachchan getting Sholay. Big B revealed the He-Man insisted to Ramesh Sippy that he be cast in the iconic film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s legendary classic Sholay returns to cinemas in a fully restored 4K version titled Sholay – The Final Cut.

Sholay remains one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, and even after 50 years, the movie remains one of the most loved films of all time. Today, after the demise of the veteran actor and the He-Man of the industry, Dharmendra, rewatching the movie once it is re-released will be even more emotional. While Sholay stars Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan as the two leads, did you know it was because of the He-Man that Big B got the film?

In an interview with Rajat Sharma, when asked if he was the one who insisted Ramesh Sippy cast Amitabh Bachchan in the film, Dharmendra admitted to it and said, “Mene kabhi kaha nahi, magar ab Amitabh khud kehne lage hain ki ‘ye role mujhe Dharam ji ne dilvaya tha’, to main kehta hoon ki woh aate the mere paas.” (“I never said this before, but now Amitabh himself has started saying that ‘Dharam ji got me this role,’ and I say that he used to come to me.”)

In an earlier event, Amitabh Bachchan also shared that it was Dharmendra who got him the role in Sholay. Big B, while talking about Dharmendra, said, “The most important and truly touching quality about Dharam ji is that he is the most wonderful friend and the most wonderful human you can ever come across. I want to share a very deep secret about Dharam ji and myself, if it wasn’t for Dharam ji, I would never have been working with him in Sholay. It was he who recommended my name for the film Sholay. I mean, it was because of his insistence that Mr. Ramesh Sippy cast me in that film. I am eternally grateful to you, Dharam ji.”

Sholay to re-release in theatres

The landmark Indian classic Sholay is set to hit theatres once again, this time in a fully restored 4K version titled Sholay – The Final Cut. The nationwide re-release, scheduled for December 12, 2025, marks the film’s 50th anniversary and will be showcased across 1,500 theatres.

What makes this release historic is the reinstatement of the film’s original uncut ending—screened publicly for the first time in five decades. Ahead of its 1975 release, the climax was altered due to strict censorship imposed during India’s Emergency era. Now, viewers will finally be able to watch Sholay exactly as director Ramesh Sippy intended.

