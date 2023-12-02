Did You Know Fawad Khan Took A Break From Acting? Here’s Why

In October, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition to outlaw Pakistani artists from performing in India, ruling that being a patriot does not require one to be hostile towards foreigners, particularly those from the bordering nation. Faaiz Anwar Qureshi, a purported movie worker, filed the plea. This has once again opened the door for Pakistani artists to come and work in the Indian film industries.

Since the Bombay High Court lifted the ban, there are already talks of some Pakistani actors being cast in films here, most notably Mahira Khan being cast in the sequel of the Malayalam film Lucifer.

And while talking about Pakistani actors, one cannot help but mention the dashing Fawad Khan, the man who stole hearts on both sides of the border. Despite being born in Pakistan, Fawad is adored by millions of people in India and holds a special place in their hearts. His mother was from Uttar Pradesh and his father was born in Punjab. His parents relocated to Pakistan as children following the partition. Fawad Khan attended an American school, where he claimed racial discrimination and bullying were meted out to him because of his quiet, non-aggressive and meek personality. Acting has always been a passion of Fawad’s, who brought the Pakistani film industry its first 100-crore film, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

He got acquainted with Sadaf Khan after meeting her in school. Over time, Fawad developed a love for Sadaf, but his shyness prevented him from facing her and telling her how he felt about her. Seven days after their initial encounter, Fawad asked Sadaf to marry him. After this, both of them spent their journey together till college.

Their love story had its hurdles. When Sadaf’s parents came to know about the relationship, Fawad was already a TV actor and they did not want their daughter to marry an actor. Sadaf’s family put a condition before Fawad that he could marry Sadaf only if he quits acting. Fawad agreed and left acting for quite some time. He married her in 2005 but a few years after marriage, Sadaf convinced her parents to allow Fawad to pursue his dream of acting. He has appeared in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor and Sons.