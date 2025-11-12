Did You Know? Highway’s ‘Patakha Guddi’ Was Filmed Before The Song Was Even Recorded

Patakha Guddi sung by the Nooran sisters and composed by AR Rahman has an unknown backstory: A fun Bollywood trivia for music and film lovers! (Image: Instagram)

Highway director Imtiaz Ali once revealed that the song was filmed even before the track was recorded, calling it an unique experience. (Image: Instagram)

In an interview with O2 India, Imtiaz Ali said, “We shot this song to a Gurmeet Bawa song, which is Jugni. She is no more, but she was a Padma Bhushan recipient in Punjab. We had her song and shot the entire sequence based on that, playing it on the recorder.” (Image: Instagram)

AR Rahman later conceptualised the final version after understanding the visual tone of the film. The song was recorded when the music composer was overseas. (Image: Instagram)

Imitiaz Ali added, “It is one of the most brilliant songs that Irshad has written for any of my films. The concept of female energy in Punjabi context came through in this song.” (Image: Instagram)

He continued, “I was in the recording session with the engineer in Rahman sir’s Bombay studio when the Nooran Sisters came in for the first time to sing. They had been singing through the day and continued through the night. They entered the booth—both girls singing into the same mic—while Rahman sir joined us over video, giving instructions on mic technique and vocal delivery,”. (Image: Pinterest)