Did You Know Ram Charan’s Bollywood Debut Was Remake Of This Iconic Amitabh Bachchan Film?

Ram Charan gained global stardom with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, earning fans worldwide. His entry into Bollywood was with the 2013 film Zanjeer where he courageously assumed an iconic role previously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan.

Apoorva Lakhia directed the 2013 remake of Zanjeer, featuring Ram Charan alongside Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Mahie Gill. The film, which also had a Telugu release, was a redo of the 1973 original directed by Prakash Mehra. The original cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit Khan and Bindu. Despite his confidence in entering Hindi cinema, Ram Charan hasn’t taken on any other Hindi projects since.

Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Zanjeer was originally released in 1973, and its remake came out in 2013, but unfortunately, Ram Charan’s film faced box office challenges and did not fare well upon its release. The makers invested Rs 60 crore in the production of Zanjeer. Despite the substantial budget, the film faced financial disappointment, earning only Rs 22 crore at the box office.

In a 2013 interview with Hyderabad Times, Ram Charan discussed his Bollywood debut in Zanjeer, recalling a conversation with a prominent Bollywood star who warned him about the daunting task. The star added that the weight of taking on a film like Zanjeer, revealing that even Amitabh Bachchan’s son avoided attempting it. In response, Ram Charan expressed his confidence, stating, “Sir, let me tell you I was born to handle pressure. I’ve had people coming to me and saying I have to fill my dad’s shoes.” He acknowledged the immense challenge, noting that with Amitabh Bachchan’s film, the shoes just got bigger.

Ram Charan’s latest appearance was in the Telugu film RRR (2022), which won an Oscar for Original Song (Naatu Naatu). Alongside Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt, he travelled to the US earlier this year for the film’s promotion during awards season. Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, attended the Oscars ceremony together.

Ram Charan is presently involved in the shooting of his upcoming project, tentatively named Game Changer, alongside director Shankar. The action film features Kiara Advani as his co-star. This collaboration marks the first time Shankar and Ram Charan are working together on a Telugu film.