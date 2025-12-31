‘Different Bond’: Farrhana Bhatt On Working With Amaal Mallik Post Bigg Boss 19 | Television News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 18:32 IST

In the image, Farrhana is seen seated comfortably with a cup of tea in hand, mid-conversation, while Amaal sits beside her.

Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt participated in Bigg Boss 19.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amaal Mallik has sparked fresh buzz after sharing a candid moment with Farrhana Bhatt on Instagram. The singer-composer posted a picture on his Instagram stories that showed the Bigg Boss 19 contestants sitting together during a relaxed chai-time catch-up. The picture hinted at a renewed equation and possible professional collaboration.

In the image, Farrhana is seen seated comfortably with a cup of tea in hand, mid-conversation, while Amaal sits beside her. Amaal captioned the picture as “Chai Time.”

The moment stood out because their relationship during the reality show was far from smooth. Throughout the season, Amaal and Farrhana were frequently seen clashing. Disagreements and sharp exchanges had become a regular part of their on-screen dynamic which became one of the most talked about aspects of the show.

Things appear to have changed after the finale aired on December 7. In a recent interview, Farrhana confirmed that the two had addressed their issues after the show ended. She shared that they chose to move forward and are now working together on a project.

Farrhana Bhatt And Amaal Mallik’s Collaboration

Speaking to Film Window, Farrhana Bhatt said, “We are planning some work together. A different bond has formed with Amaal.” She added, “My mother and I both share it. A friendship has formed that has gone through a lot and is now turning into something good.” She also clarified that the upcoming project isn’t a music video.

Farrhana Bhatt Calls Amaal Mallik ‘Nice’ Person

That’s not all. Farrhana Bhatt had also praised Amaal Mallik in a separate interaction, even urging his mystery girl to reconsider and give him another chance. Amaal, after his exit from the show, revealed that the girl he spoke about on the show is no longer in his life. Farrhana, reacting to the same, said that she was shocked to find out things did not work out between Amaal and the mystery girl.

In a conversation with Hungama, Farrhana said, “Just because some people are shipping Amaal with Tanya, or with me, or whoever. I have a message for that girl: you are really missing out on something big that you could have had in your life. Amaal is a very nice person.”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 19’s finale took place earlier this month with Gaurav Khanna as the winner and Bhatt as the first runner-up.

First Published: December 31, 2025, 18:31 IST

News movies television ‘Different Bond’: Farrhana Bhatt On Working With Amaal Mallik Post Bigg Boss 19